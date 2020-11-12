In & Around Greene 11-12-2020

Ongoing
DMV Connect will not hold any visits to Greene County this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
***
The Greene County Historical Society museum is open each Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors must wear masks and practice social distancing. The museum is at 360 Main St. in the Town of Stanardsville. For more information, call (434) 985-1834.
***
Habitat for Humanity’s Greene County Chapter is seeking volunteers with painting, carpentry and plumbing skills and volunteers to serve on various committees. For information, contact greenehabitatva.org/committee.html or call (434) 481-1771.
***
Madison-Greene Humane Society seeks volunteers to help with cat care, cat adoptions, fundraising and educational projects. Visit MadisonGreeneHumaneSociety.com or call (434) 985-3203.
Nov. 12
Nathanael Greene Primary and Elementary schools have joined forces for one book fair and profits will be split between the schools. This is the final day. You can shop online—and anyone can shop online and it will support the schools—at www.scholastic.com/bf/ngschools. Book orders over $25 ship free to your home.
Nov. 14-15
The 26th annual Artisan Studio Tour will take you to 22 studios with 44 professional artisans. On the weekend of November 14 and 15, take a self-guided tour at your own pace. Free and open to the public, visit www.artisanstudiotour.com for a map and directions. Each studio will provide locally-sourced refreshments. Contact director@artisanstudiotour.com or call (434) 823-1882 for more information.
NOV. 15
American Legion Post 128 will hold its annual fish fry on Sunday, Nov. 15 from 1-5 p.m. The meal, prepared by Chef Shawn Hayes of Blue Ridge Café, will include breaded whiting fish, corn bread, mac and cheese, stewed tomatoes, green beans, french fries, tater tots, tartar sauce, dessert and soda or water. Cost is $15 per meal. Due to COVID-19, takeouts and pre-orders are recommended and masks and social distancing required. To order online, visit alpost128.square.site. Please leave name, contact information, number of meals and pick up time. For information, contact Pat or Doug at (434) 218-2133.
Nov. 17
The 2020 Quad County Business Summit will be held virtually on Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. The event is held by the economic development offices of Orange, Greene, Louisa and Fluvanna counties and the Fluvanna Chamber of Commerce and Central Virginia Small Business Development Center. The QuadTank Pitch Competition will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. The event is free. Register at qcbsummit.com.
***
Madison County Republican Women host Tom Northam, president of the Lake of the Woods Republican Club, at their meeting, Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Madison County Republican Women board members will provide BBQ and side dishes. Members are welcome to bring a dessert. Dinner is $8 and all are invited to attend. CDC advice will be in place. The meeting will be at Fellowship Baptist church, 725 Gate Road in Madison. For more information, call (540) 923-4109.
Nov. 20
Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department is hosting Bluegrass Jams starting at 7 p.m. with details to be announced. Visit facebook.com/sv1fd or contact Doug Clay at (434) 985-4638 for more information.
Nov. 21
The Greene Farmers Market will hold a Holiday Market on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Greene Commons pavilion in Stanardsville. Vendor spaces are $10. For more information, email GreeneFarmersMarket@gmail.com.
Dec. 8
The Lions Club will host a blood drive with American Red Cross blood services on Tuesday, Dec. 8 from 2-6:30 p.m. at the PVCC Giuseppe Center, 222 Main St. in Stanardsville. To sign up for a time slot, visit redcrossblood.org and enter your zip code to find the list of available times. At this time, all blood donations are being screened for COVID-19 antibodies and the Red Cross urges anyone who has fully recovered from this disease to consider donating as their donation could especially help to treat those who are still suffering. All COVID-19 safety protocols are being strictly observed at donation sites to protect the safety of everyone present. For more information, visit redcrossblood.org or email greenelionsclub@yahoo.com.
Dec. 11
The Madison Greene Humane Society will hold a public low-cost neuter/spay clinic for cats on Friday, Dec. 11. You must make an appointment and call early to get your name on the list. Rabies shots will also be available for $10 and distemper vaccines available for $20. Call the shelter at (434) 985-3203 to schedule an appointment. The shelter is at 37B Jeri Allen Way in Ruckersville.
Dec. 19
The Blue Ridge Chorale will conduct its Christmas concert virtually for 2020. The Chorale, directed by C. Alexander Smith, with Melanie Bolas as assistant director, will present its holiday concert Saturday, Dec. 19, online at www.brcsings.com. Brittany Bache is accompanist. Online donations are gratefully accepted.
