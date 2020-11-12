In & Around Greene 11-12-2020

Madison County Republican Women host Tom Northam, president of the Lake of the Woods Republican Club, at their meeting, Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Madison County Republican Women board members will provide BBQ and side dishes. Members are welcome to bring a dessert. Dinner is $8 and all are invited to attend. CDC advice will be in place. The meeting will be at Fellowship Baptist church, 725 Gate Road in Madison. For more information, call (540) 923-4109.

The Lions Club will host a blood drive with American Red Cross blood services on Tuesday, Dec. 8 from 2-6:30 p.m. at the PVCC Giuseppe Center, 222 Main St. in Stanardsville. To sign up for a time slot, visit redcrossblood.org and enter your zip code to find the list of available times. At this time, all blood donations are being screened for COVID-19 antibodies and the Red Cross urges anyone who has fully recovered from this disease to consider donating as their donation could especially help to treat those who are still suffering. All COVID-19 safety protocols are being strictly observed at donation sites to protect the safety of everyone present. For more information, visit redcrossblood.org or email greenelionsclub@yahoo.com.