In & Around 9-23-2021

Ongoing
The Greene County Historical Society museum is open each Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Group tours can be arranged by appointment. The museum is at 360 Main St. in Stanardsville. For more information, call (434) 985-1834.
Habitat for Humanity of Greene County is currently helping our Seniors and disabled with exterior home repair projects such as ramps, decks, and porches. We are seeking volunteers to help with the projects or to help with lunches for the volunteers. Need help with a ramp, porch, deck, or small exterior repair? Interested in volunteering on an upcoming project? Visit www.hfhgreene.org, call (434) 481-1771, or email info@hfhgreene.org.
Madison-Greene Humane Society seeks volunteers to help with cat care, cat adoptions, fundraising and educational projects. Visit Madison-Greene HumaneSociety.com or call (434) 985-3203.
The Greene County Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday from April through October. Visit www.greenecommons.com or email greenefarmersmarket@gmail.com. The market is held at the Greene Commons pavilion, 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville.
COVID-19 vaccines will be available at each of the Blue Ridge Health District’s local offices one day per week. In Greene County, shots will be available at the county health department, 50 Stanard St. Stanardsville, every Monday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. The BRHD will continue to provide vaccines in the Fashion Square Mall location and throughout the district with the new mobile unit and appointments can also be scheduled online or by calling the BRHD hotline at (434) 972-6261 for anyone 12 and up.
Artistic Remedies for Creative Hearts (ARCH) will be holding open studio hours on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (calling ahead is recommended) and on Sundays (by reservation only). Craft kits are available for purchase and can be assembled on site. The studio is located at Life Works Professional Counseling, 8767 Seminole Trail, Suite 101, Ruckersville. For more information visit www.artisticremedies.org or email info@artisticremedies.org.
Sept. 24
Revalation Vineyards will restart its Book World Meets Wine World Series on Friday, Sept. 24, at 3 p.m. with John and Liza Marshall and their book “Off Our Chests.” The book recounts their journey from cancer diagnosis to healing—hers as a patient and his as a medical oncologist and theirs as a couple. Ten percent of the day’s proceeds will be donated to support the Madison County Literacy Council’s adult and family education services. Revalation Vineyards is at 2710 Hebron Valley Road, Madison.
Sept. 24-26
The Art Guild of Greene holds an Artisan Showcase and sale at the Taylor Barn behind the Visitor Center in Ruckersville. Fine crafts include jewelry, gourds, sculptures, photography and artist paintings. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25, will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, will be from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.artguildofgreene.org/artisan-showcase. The barn is at 9157 Seminole Trail, Ruckersville. (See story, B4)
Sept. 25
Shenandoah National Park will waive entrance fees on Saturday, Sept. 25 in honor of National Public Lands Day. Visit www.nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit for more information.
Blue Ridge Community Church hosts its fall/winter clothing giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. Blue Ridge Community Church is at 5372 Lake Saponi Terrace, Barboursville. Follow on Facebook @BRCC-Clothing-Giveaway.
Sept. 28
The Madison County Republican Women will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Fellowship Baptist Church. Special guest will be Mercedes Schlapp, an entrepreneur, journalist and Fox commentator. BBQ dinner with sides and deserts by members and cost is $10. For more information, call (540) 923-4109.
There is a neighborhood chicken swap/vendor fair on the fourth Saturday of every month in the Tractor Supply parking lot in Ruckersville. The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. New vendors with crafts or livestock are welcome.
Oct. 2
Artists, art lovers and townfolk— mark your calendar for Saturday, Oct. 2, for the Art Guild of Greene’s Plein Air event “Paint the Town Greene.” Reception and ceremony to follow. Artists will gather to paint outdoor views of historic Stanardsville and the surrounding areas. For more information and to register, visit www.artguidofgreene.org/paint-the-town-greene.
Greene County Youth Center will hold its inaugural Bambino Buddy-Ball Bash, a day of baseball to introduce Buddy-Ball for students ages 5-22 with diverse abilities, on Saturday, Oct. 2 beginning at 10 a.m. The Bambino League is designed for players who have physical, cognitive and/or emotional disabilities and allows for a “buddy” to help players swing a bat, run the bases, catch the ball, etc. Buddy-Ball allows players with special needs to develop confidence and positive self-esteem while being a part of an organized sports team and grow in physical fitness and social skills. All players hit and play defense every inning, there are no outs and no score is kept. Volunteer buddies are needed and can register by emailing Sharon Gregory, sgregory@ignitefitnessllc.com. Questions to Kevin Marshall at kmarshall189@gmail.com. Registration is required and space is limited so register at greenecountyyc.sportngin.com/register as soon as possible. Rain date is Saturday, Oct. 9. The youth center is at 175 Sassafras Lane, Ruckersville.
Greene County Historical Society, in coordination with Greene County Parks and Recreation, is having a guided walking tour of historic Stanardsville on Saturday, Oct. 2. The tour starts at 10:30 a.m. at Court Square, Stanardsville with a $5 fee. Register through the Parks and Recreation Department using the registration form at https://bit.ly/2ZgNVik or you may also register the morning of the tour. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 3, at 2 p.m.
Oct. 2-10
The Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day from Oct. 2-10 at Albemarle Square Shopping Center. Proceeds benefit the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library system that serves five jurisdictions, including Greene County. The event will be at 300 Albemarle Square, Charlottesville. Half-price days are Oct. 9-10. The Friends of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is a nonprofit organization. Visit jmrlfriends.org for more information.
Oct. 13
The Greene County School Board will host its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at William Monroe High School. Visit greenecountyschools.com for details.
Oct. 16
Greene Commons in Stanardsville will host its second Groovin’ in Greene concert featuring Groove Train with special guest appearances by Huggy Bear and Kid Dynomite. This will be the Reverend Booty Love’s final performance with Groove Train and the concert will take place from 4-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16. Admission is free but food, beverage and 50/50 raffle ticket proceeds will benefit Feeding Greene Inc., the food pantry of Greene County. For information on reserving vendor spots or suggestions on food trucks to invite, message @grooviningreene on Facebook. Greene Commons is located at 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville.
Oct. 23
Something’s brewing in Stanardsville! The third annual Oktoberfest celebration will take place Saturday, October 23 from 4-10 p.m. Featuring music, games, a costume contest, Central Virginia’s finest brews and local food trucks, a freestyle homebrew competition and more, this fall festival for adults who love beer will take place at Greene Commons pavilion, 40 Celt road in Stanardsville. $25 admission. For more details, email beer@RWBnG.org.
Oct. 30
Greene County Parks and Recreation will be hosting another free outdoor movie nights, “Hocus Pocus,” On Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Greene Commons event stage. Gates open at 7 p.m. and movie starts at sunset. Be sure to bring a chair or blanket. Concessions will be available for purchase but no alcohol is permitted. Contact (434) 422-6059 with questions.
The Haunted Tours of Stanardsville will take place Saturday, Oct. 30 with details TBD.
Nov. 6-27
The Greene Farmers Market will host a holiday market every Saturday in November from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with fresh locally-grown meats and veggies as well as a selection of work from artists and crafters to jump-start your holiday shopping. The holiday season brings out many new artists and vendors who don’t sell during the regular season, so you don’t want to miss this. Contact GreeneFarmersMarket@gmail.com with questions or to register as a vendor. The market is held at Greene Commons, 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville (behind the county administration building).
Nov. 10
The Greene County School Board will host its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at William Monroe High School. Visit greenecountyschools.com for details.
Nov. 11
Shenandoah National Park will waive entrance fees on Thursday, Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day. Visit www.nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit for more information.