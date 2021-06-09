In & Around 6-10-2021

Local Girl Scout troops are currently recruiting new members from kindergarten through high school, and adult volunteers are also needed to keep make scouting available for the girls. Volunteers come from all walks of life—men, women, young professionals, retirees, college students and more. To join or volunteer, visit www.gsvsc.org or contact Deirdre Kellner at (434) 382-8013 or dkellner@gsvsc.org .

The Greene County Singers are looking for an accomplished pianist to play for fall practices and December concerts. Practices will begin after Labor Day, on Thursday evenings, and concerts will be held in Early December. A stipend will be offered. For more info, contact the director Grace Cangialosi at (434) 882-0962.

The Woman’s Club of Greene will hold a yard sale on Saturday, June 12 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church, 6562 Amicus Road in Ruckersville. The annual yard sale is typically the biggest fundraiser of the year for the club, with all proceeds going to support the Christmas Gift Project; the club buys, wraps and donates toys, books, blankets and stuffed animals to several hundred Greene County children who otherwise might not get much in the way of Christmas presents. Fundraising efforts were deeply impacted by the pandemic last year, but club president Mara Rodriguez and event organizer Carol Sarginger are hopeful this event will help them bounce back strong. All are welcome and there will be a wide variety of treasures for sale. Email wcogc1975@gmail.com with questions.