In & Around 6-10-2021

Ongoing
The Greene County Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday from April through October. Visit www.greenecommons.com or email greenefarmersmarket@gmail.com. The market is held at the Greene Commons pavilion, 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville.
Local Girl Scout troops are currently recruiting new members from kindergarten through high school, and adult volunteers are also needed to keep make scouting available for the girls. Volunteers come from all walks of life—men, women, young professionals, retirees, college students and more. To join or volunteer, visit www.gsvsc.org or contact Deirdre Kellner at (434) 382-8013 or dkellner@gsvsc.org.
The Greene County Singers are looking for an accomplished pianist to play for fall practices and December concerts. Practices will begin after Labor Day, on Thursday evenings, and concerts will be held in Early December. A stipend will be offered. For more info, contact the director Grace Cangialosi at (434) 882-0962.
June 12
The Woman’s Club of Greene will hold a yard sale on Saturday, June 12 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church, 6562 Amicus Road in Ruckersville. The annual yard sale is typically the biggest fundraiser of the year for the club, with all proceeds going to support the Christmas Gift Project; the club buys, wraps and donates toys, books, blankets and stuffed animals to several hundred Greene County children who otherwise might not get much in the way of Christmas presents. Fundraising efforts were deeply impacted by the pandemic last year, but club president Mara Rodriguez and event organizer Carol Sarginger are hopeful this event will help them bounce back strong. All are welcome and there will be a wide variety of treasures for sale. Email wcogc1975@gmail.com with questions.
Invasive plants are quickly overwhelming many properties by tearing down the forest canopy and overtaking native plants at the tree, shrub or groundcover levels. Blue Ridge PRISM’s Invasive Plant Workshops will enable you to learn how to confidently identify and manage invasive plants this summer and include herbicide and equipment selections and best seasonal practices. Join virtually on Saturday, June 12, from 1-4 p.m. and register at www.blueridgeprism.org or contact Elizabeth Anne Mizell at beth@blueridgeprism.org for details.
June 19
Shenandoah National Park will waive entrance fees on Saturday, June 19 for its annual Neighbor Appreciation Day. Visit www.nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit for more information.
A “Juneteenth” Freedom Day holiday celebration will take place at Greene Commons on Saturday, June 19, from 2 to 5 p.m. Family fun includes local musicians, games, balloon twister, magician, Bollywood dancing, soul food truck, wine tasting and more. Juneteenth (also called Freedom Day) celebrates the date when Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger landed in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 and announced that enslaved people were now free. This was 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. In 1980, Texas made the day a state holiday. Virginia and 43 other states recognize the day as a state holiday or observance. The festival on Greene Commons is hosted by the Greene County Democratic Committee. Everyone is welcome to join the festivities.
June 21-25
Greene County Parks & Recreation will host a soccer camp for rising fourth- to eighth-graders at Greene County Community Park, June 21-25 from 9 a.m. to noon, for $60. Players will be challenged at an appropriate level while receiving instruction in a fun, positive environment by Aly Pieno. Registration deadline is June 14 and registrants are asked to bring a soccer ball, cleats, shin guards and a water bottle. Call Sean at (434) 422-6059 to register or with any questions.
June 22-July 23
Learn to be a nurse aid at the Orange Adult Education Center on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be five clinical days with hours from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Must be fully vaccinated or test once a week on Mondays at Dogwood Village. There are no make-up days. For more information, contact Bernice Washington at (540) 672-1155 or Bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov. Cost is $875 and exam fee is $140.
June 24
Invasive plants are quickly overwhelming many properties by tearing down the forest canopy and overtaking native plants at the tree, shrub or groundcover levels. Blue Ridge PRISM’s Invasive Plant Workshops will enable you to learn how to confidently identify and manage invasive plants this summer and include herbicide and equipment selections and best seasonal practices. Join virtually on Thursday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to noon by registering at www.blueridgeprism.org or contact Elizabeth Anne Mizell at beth@blueridgeprism.org for details.
Virginia Farm Bureau hosts a virtual Medicare Educational Seminar June 24 at 6 p.m. If you are soon to be on Medicare either through a disability or age, this is the opportunity to learn and ask questions about the basics of Medicare, timelines and how supplements and Medicare Advantage plans work. For information, contact Jennifer Cox, Greene County Farm Bureau, at (434) 985-7057 or jennifer.cox@vafb.com. To register, email MedicareSeminar@vafb.com. Additional sessions will be offered July 6 at 10 a.m. and July 29 at 6 p.m.
July 4
Red, White, Blue ‘n Greene will host its annual Independence Day celebration in downtown Stanardsville on Sunday, July 4, from 6-10 p.m. Attractions will include a parade, concessions, vendors, live music by Groove Train and Lydia Station and a community fireworks display sponsored by Capitol Sheds. Additional details will be made available at facebook.com/RWBnG or www.RWBnG.org. Volunteers, donors and sponsors are also needed. For more info, contact Michael Payne at thestanardsvilleparade@gmail.com or (540) 290-8344.
July 10
Primal Strength Gym is hosting a Greene County Strongman 2021 fundraising contest on Saturday, July 10, at United Christian Academy to benefit the Greene County Sex Crimes Unit at the Sheriff’s Office. Events include a max log press; hand-over-hand truck pull; Thor’s Hammer hold for time; wagon wheel deadlift for reps; Husafeld Stone/Farmers Carry Medley; and a mystery event. There are four divisions: women’s open; men under 220 pounds; men over 220 pounds and master’s for over 40 years old. Awards will be given to first-third places in each division and each participant will receive a T-shirt and competition medal. Cost is $65 per participant and $5 per ticket to watch—kids are free. Email David at dlroach163@gmail.com to preregister but payment and registration can be made day of. Weigh-in begins at 8 a.m. and the competition starts at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited to the family friendly event.
July 14
The Greene County School Board will host its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at William Monroe High School.
Aug. 3
Virginia Farm Bureau hosts a virtual Medicare Educational Seminar Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. If you are soon to be on Medicare either through a disability or age, this is the opportunity to learn and ask questions about the basics of Medicare, timelines and how supplements and Medicare Advantage plans work. For information, contact Jennifer Cox, Greene County Farm Bureau, at (434) 985-7057 or jennifer.cox@vafb.com. To register, email MedicareSeminar@vafb.com.
Aug. 4
Shenandoah National Park will waive entrance fees on Wednesday, Aug. 4 in honor of the one year anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act. Visit www.nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit for more information.