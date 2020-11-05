In and Around Greene 11-5-2020

The 2020 Quad County Business Summit will be held virtually on Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. The event is held by the economic development offices of Orange, Greene, Louisa and Fluvanna counties and the Fluvanna Chamber of Commerce and Central Virginia Small Business Development Center. The QuadTank Pitch Competition will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. The event is free. Register at qcbsummit.com.

***

Madison County Republican Women will host Tom Northam, president of the Lake of the Woods Republican Club, at their meeting, Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Madison County Republican Women board members will provide BBQ and side dishes. Members are welcome to bring a dessert. Dinner is $8 and all are invited to attend. CDC advice will be in place. The meeting will be at Fellowship Baptist church, 725 Gate Road in Madison. For more information, call (540) 923-4109.

Nov. 20

The Madison-Greene Humane Society will hold a public low-cost neuter/spay clinic for cats and kittens on Friday, Nov. 20 at the shelter. You must have an appointment. Charge is $70 for males and $90 for females. Rabies shots will be available for $10 and distemper vaccines available for $20. Call the shelter at (434) 985-3203 to schedule an appointment. The shelter is at 375 Jeri Allen Way in Ruckersville.