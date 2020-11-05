In and Around Greene 11-5-2020

Ongoing
DMV Connect will not hold any visits to Greene County this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Greene County Historical Society museum is open each Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors must wear masks and practice social distancing. The museum is at 360 Main St. in Stanardsville. For more information, call (434) 985-1834.
Habitat for Humanity’s Greene County Chapter is seeking volunteers with painting, carpentry and plumbing skills and volunteers to serve on various committees. For information, contact greenehabitatva.org/committee.html or call (434) 481-1771.
Madison-Greene Humane Society seeks volunteers to help with cat care, cat adoptions, fundraising and educational projects. Visit MadisonGreeneHumaneSociety.com or call (434) 985-3203.
Nov. 7
The Woman’s Club of Greene County (WCOG) will host its 45th annual Helping Hands Holiday Craft Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the lawns of Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church, 6562 Amicus Road, Ruckersville. An event that annually showcases area artisans and crafters, all registration fees benefit the WCOG scholarship program, helping women achieve their higher education goals. Information for vendors and COVID-19 guidelines are at womansclubgreene.org/helping-hands-holiday-craft-bazaar.
Antioch Baptist Church in Madison is holding a community coat drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church at 1165 Mud Road, Madison. Donations will be accepted until Nov. 4 at the church and at Madison County Parks and Recreation, 199 Primary School Drive, Madison. All donations should be new coats or gently used coats. For more information contact Frankie Lewis at (540) 718-0190.
Nov. 11
American Legion Post 128 hosts its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. in front of Greene County Courthouse in Stanardsville
Shenandoah National Park offers free admission in honor of Veterans Day. Visit www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/fee-free-parks.htm for more information.
Hill & Wood-Greene Chapel will hold a brief, outdoor ceremony at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, honoring the veterans we have lot this past year. Hill & Wood is at 15075 Spotswood Trail in Ruckersville.
The Greene County School Board will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, location to be determined. Visit https://bit.ly/2TQguxe to see location and agenda.
Nov. 12
Nathanael Greene Primary and Elementary schools have joined forces for one book fair and profits will be split between the schools. This is the final day. You can shop online—and anyone can shop online and it will support the schools—at www.scholastic.com/bf/ngschools. Book orders over $25 ship free to your home.
Nov. 14-15
The 26th annual Artisan Studio Tour will take you to 22 studios with 44 professional artisans. On the weekend of November 14 and 15, take a self-guided tour at your own pace. Free and open to the public, visit www.artisanstudiotour.com for a map and directions. Each studio will provide locally-sourced refreshments. Contact director@artisanstudiotour.com or call (434) 823-1882 for more information.
Nov. 15
American Legion Post 128 will hold its annual fish fry on Sunday, Nov. 15 from 4-7 p.m. The meal, prepared by Chef Shawn Hayes of Blue Ridge Café, will include breaded whiting fish, corn bread, mac and cheese, stewed tomatoes, green beans, french fries, tartar sauce, desert and soda or water. Cost is $15 per meal. Due to COVID-19 takeouts and pre-orders are recommended and masks and social distancing required. To order online, visit alpost128.square.site. For information, contact Pat or Doug at (434) 218-2133.
Nov. 17
The 2020 Quad County Business Summit will be held virtually on Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. The event is held by the economic development offices of Orange, Greene, Louisa and Fluvanna counties and the Fluvanna Chamber of Commerce and Central Virginia Small Business Development Center. The QuadTank Pitch Competition will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. The event is free. Register at qcbsummit.com.
Madison County Republican Women will host Tom Northam, president of the Lake of the Woods Republican Club, at their meeting, Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Madison County Republican Women board members will provide BBQ and side dishes. Members are welcome to bring a dessert. Dinner is $8 and all are invited to attend. CDC advice will be in place. The meeting will be at Fellowship Baptist church, 725 Gate Road in Madison. For more information, call (540) 923-4109.
Nov. 20
The Madison-Greene Humane Society will hold a public low-cost neuter/spay clinic for cats and kittens on Friday, Nov. 20 at the shelter. You must have an appointment. Charge is $70 for males and $90 for females. Rabies shots will be available for $10 and distemper vaccines available for $20. Call the shelter at (434) 985-3203 to schedule an appointment. The shelter is at 375 Jeri Allen Way in Ruckersville.
