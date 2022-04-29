HS librarian helps students get creative

Leah Talbert, librarian at William Monroe High School and winner of VAASL’s Librarian of the Year Award this year, is preparing the high school’s fiber arts club and crochet club for the upcoming Teen Maker Market at the Greene County Arts Festival. According to Mrs. Talbert, 26 students have already signed up for a booth at the market.

Talbert’s flexibility and approachability as a high school librarian is nothing short of phenomenal. She won VAASL’s Shenandoah Region Librarian of the Year due to her adherence to making the school library a welcoming environment for all students. The library is always full of life due to the plentiful activities, games and books found throughout the library.

After school, Talbert continues to maintain a fun environment for students. She hosts a fiber arts club, which is always welcoming more students.

“I thought that it would be something fun that the kids might enjoy, just tackling something each month to give an overview of all the different stuff involved in fiber arts,” she said.

From cross stitch to embroidery and painting, the fiber arts club does all kinds of fun activities.

However, the fiber arts club is not the only after school event hosted in the library. After noticing the abundance of students interested in crochet, Talbert also started a separate crochet club that is growing quickly. The students are working collaboratively on a crochet dragon blanket, which will be made of many individually-crafted squares pieced together.

Maya Anderson, a junior, is a common attendee of the club.

“My favorite part of the crochet club is working as a team on a big project and just being able to chill with others,” she said. “Plus, it’s a good hand workout!”

The Teen Maker Market will be at the same time and location as the Greene County Arts Festival, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 30 at William Monroe High School. Mrs. Talbert and the teen makers encourage everyone to be there to witness the result of their hard work and dedication and maybe purchase a few crafts.