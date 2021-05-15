Hot Dog! New mobile eatery comes to Ruckersville

What do a barber, a radio host and a hot dog vendor have in common? For Troy Robinson, owner of Ruckersville’s newest mobile eatery, one man can be all three. Order Up mobile food cart held its official ribbon cutting with the Charlottesville Chamber of Commerce on May 5.

“The idea for Order Up started with me and my wife walking on the (Charlottesville) Downtown Mall on our first lunch date as a married couple,” Robinson said on his website. “We had two Italian sausages at a hot dog cart. I thought it would be a good business to get in to, and she gave me the seed money for my idea because she believed in me.”

Five years later and after graduating from the Community Investment Collaborative (CIC)’s business school, the Robinsons own the small hot dog cart, a 26-foot mobile commercial kitchen and a delivery car, and they have also helped a family friend begin the company’s first franchise with Order Up Crosstown. When he’s not working on the family business, Robinson also owns Inspirational Cuts, a barbershop located just a few blocks from the food truck near the intersection of U.S. Routes 29 and 33 (next to The 106 Restaurant). He also co-hosts the “In My Humble Opinion” radio show.