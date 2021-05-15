Hot Dog! New mobile eatery comes to Ruckersville

What do a barber, a radio host and a hot dog vendor have in common? For Troy Robinson, owner of Ruckersville’s newest mobile eatery, one man can be all three. Order Up mobile food cart held its official ribbon cutting with the Charlottesville Chamber of Commerce on May 5.
“The idea for Order Up started with me and my wife walking on the (Charlottesville) Downtown Mall on our first lunch date as a married couple,” Robinson said on his website. “We had two Italian sausages at a hot dog cart. I thought it would be a good business to get in to, and she gave me the seed money for my idea because she believed in me.”
Five years later and after graduating from the Community Investment Collaborative (CIC)’s business school, the Robinsons own the small hot dog cart, a 26-foot mobile commercial kitchen and a delivery car, and they have also helped a family friend begin the company’s first franchise with Order Up Crosstown. When he’s not working on the family business, Robinson also owns Inspirational Cuts, a barbershop located just a few blocks from the food truck near the intersection of U.S. Routes 29 and 33 (next to The 106 Restaurant). He also co-hosts the “In My Humble Opinion” radio show.
“I do mainly appointments now, ever since COVID, so I do either early morning in the barbershop or late evening,” Robinson said of his professional balancing act. “I’m trying currently to hire and train local people so that they can take over the (food cart) themselves and then I can do it on the weekends when I do events. It gives me more flexibility, but I’m trying to help the community as well, so it’s one of those things that if we all work together, we’ll come through this.”
The food cart is parked at 8633 Seminole Trail, in front of the Copper Poppy Antiques and the Trail Motel. They will operate at this location from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday except when they are booked by individual neighborhoods or events, and they also offer catering on weekends.
“We do a lot of high-profile weddings, we do backyard kids’ parties—we don’t turn down anybody,” he said. “Everybody has a right to have somebody serve them good food.”
Robinson purchased the original food cart from Tyler Berry, owner of Catch the Chef on the Downtown Mall.
“I met him and we became brothers—we surpassed friends so fast it wasn’t even funny,” Robinson said. “He taught me the food business along with what we already knew about regular business, so him and I constantly talk back and forth, bouncing ideas off of each other, and we both have grown together. Which shows that—me being a Black gentleman and him being a white gentleman, me being older and him being younger—that you can work together and everybody’s still succeeding. … Like I tell everybody, a candle loses nothing by lighting another candle.”
In the future, Robinson hopes to branch out the Order Up name to encompass a variety of different food genres, each with their own mobile food truck. For now, though, the Ruckersville location is focused on hot dogs, steak and cheese, grilled chicken and fries.
“Hot dogs have become a staple all across America, so if you live in Chicago, you have a hot dog that matches what you do … essentially, hot dogs have become home cooking,” he said. “We realized that, if marketed correctly, it’s a comfort food—something as simple as a hot dog can unify people. After August 2017, which was considered the ‘summer of hate’ here, we created the Cville Dog—we took the things that make Virginia, Virginia. We took an all-beef hot dog, started off with apple butter, bacon, a mixture of Hispanic cheese, and then our special Order Up seasoning.”
Elizabeth Cromwell, president and CEO of the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, said a few words about the Robinsons before the official ribbon-cutting ceremony last week.
“I’ve worked in chambers for many years and I’ve probably participated in over 500 ribbon-cuttings at this point in my life, and every single one of them is special,” she said. “For all of you, this is kind of a beginning of this business, but I know for the owners it’s a culmination of a lot of hard work and a lot of blood, sweat and tears.”
Quinton Harrell, chairman of the Minority Business Alliance, said the occasion represents perseverance and inspiration.
“This new operation out here in Ruckersville is an expansion; hopefully we’ll see him back downtown again eventually, but they’re continuously taking the steps to grow their business,” he said. “That’s inspirational on the professional level. And personally, I’m always inspired by (the Robinsons) because they’re raising a family of boys and they’re setting an example for those young boys as business owners, as hard workers, of work ethic and creating opportunities for others. My hat’s off to you.”
Robinson’s wife, two young boys and his mom were present for the ceremony, as well as Yolunda Harrell from the Charlottesville Chamber of Commerce, Alex Urpi of the Minority Business Alliance and CIC and representatives from local businesses and media outlets.
“When it comes to something like this, I couldn’t have done it without my family,” Robinson said. “There were times where I wanted to give up, but I have a support team of friends and family—my mom—that have never let me accept ‘no’ for an answer. They’ve never let me give up on myself. So when we stand here in front of this trailer, it’s a little about me and more about the people that I’ve connected with.”
For Maxicelia Robinson, wife and co-owner of the business and a Greene County native, the new location in Greene offers the ability to be more present at local events like the annual Dragonfest. She and her husband graduated together as part of the spring 2019 class at CIC.
“This is fun for us—we enjoy fixing food for people,” she said. “We enjoy just putting smiles on faces, honestly—and so we plan on doing this thing until the wheels fall off.”
Order Up boasts the ability to create the hot dogs of all 48 continental states, as well as the Cville Dog and other regional specialties. In addition to reservations, catering and their stationary location, they also offer delivery and online ordering. To find out where they will be on any given day, check
For catering questions or to order for pickup or delivery, call (540) 455-2864.