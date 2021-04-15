HISTORY: The allure of court day

Imagine it if you can—a world without easy communication with others. In a time without social media and in remote locations, such as Greene, Madison and Orange counties, there were few days more exciting than court day.
“To a northern traveler in the southern states, there is scarcely anything more novel or entertaining than a court day,” wrote an anonymous visitor to Virginia in the 1836 edition of the Southern Literacy Messenger.
During this time, Greene County had yet to be formed from Orange County—that would happen two years later. It would take more than a day to get to the Town of Orange for court day by horseback and would require lodging in Orange before another daylong ride back.
Many villages would halt work during court day and people far and wide would come to town to do their business and catch up on the news of the day. There were notices in the Greene County Record, which began in 1904, archives that announce court day is upcoming and post a brief ad under to tell readers to pay their subscription bills—or subscribe to the newspaper—while in town for court day. The paper would list the names of the jurors the week prior to the event.
Justices heard lawsuits, criminal cases, wills and more. They also had power to determine roadway access and tell residents to clear the land for it.
During Colonial times, courts would also deal with crimes against the Church of England, such as having children out of wedlock or committing adultery. In February 1743, an Orange County grand jury indicted Ann Rush for having “a bastard child” and John Kelly for “committing adultery.” There were other infractions indicted for swearing and fornication that day, too.
It is probably difficult to believe now, but people would turn out by the thousands to view public executions, even in rural areas like Madison and Orange counties.
Two particularly gruesome executions occurred in Orange County. The first was in 1737 when slaveholder Thomas Riddle died and Peter, one of his enslaved people, pleaded guilty to killing him. It was ordered that not only would Peter hang for the crime but that his head was to be cut from his body and prominently displayed near the courthouse as a warning, according to the Virginia Magazine of History and Biography, January 1896. His head remained there for over seven years, the magazine reported.
The second occurred in 1746 when an enslaved woman named Eve was burned alive at the stake on a hill overlooking the first courthouse for poisoning her master, Peter Montegue. Eve pleaded not guilty and was forced to represent herself, as well as testify on her own behalf, but several witnesses testified she did poison Montegue. Smoke from her execution was seen across the county. The location where the burning is alleged to have occurred is referred to as “Eve’s Wail” and is located on a private farm.
The Lynchburg Virginian reported in 1852 that between 4,000 and 6,000 people turned out to watch the hanging of Edward Clore in Madison County, including men, women and children. Clore was found guilty of killing Edward Carpenter, also of Madison, in fall 1850.
“The prisoner was brought out of jail, supported by an officer on each side who conducted him to a small wagon that had been prepared to convey him to the gallows. With the aid of the officers he got into the wagon, sat down by the side of his coffin and closing his eyes, did not appear to notice anything around him,” the article stated. “Clore hung 45 minutes. He was then cut down and given up by the sheriff to his friends to be taken home for burial. Soon after the wagon, containing the body, started for Clore’s home, a tremendous storm arose and the sky was veiled in such dense darkness that candles had to be lit in various hotels and dwellings for the purchase of distinguishing objects.”
The final sanctioned hanging in Virginia also occurred in Madison in 1908, when Lee Strother, a black man, “attempted criminal assault” on Miss Leola Fry, a white woman of Oak Park, who was about 18 years old, according to the May 14, 1908 Times Dispatch article. The Sept. 17, 1908 Virginia Republican said Strother confessed before his hanging, admitting it was his second such crime. Gov. Claude Swanson decided Strother would be the last person hanged in the state and electrocution would become the mode of capital punishment in Virginia, according to the Staunton Spectator and Vindicator.
The only record of an execution uncovered for Stanardsville was in 1860 when the overseer of a property in Simmons Gap, Joseph Hoy, was attacked with an ax and Winston, an enslaved man, was found guilty of it. Hoy was the manager of Dr. John R. Woods’ property in Greene County, though Woods lived near Ivy in Albemarle County.
Only one newspaper account could be found about the hanging: the May 21, 1860, Alexandria Gazette, and there is little mentioned except that he was hanged. Utilizing the trial books at the Greene County Clerk of Court Office and transcripts from the Library of Virginia you can see no one spoke on Winston’s behalf, though he did have a lawyer defending him. According to the 1860 slave census, the presiding justice—George Sheaman—owned 20 slaves himself at that time; Sheriff William Melone had nine slaves; Clerk of Court Robert Pritchett had 18 slaves; and Wyatt S. Beazley, who defended Winston with William S. Early, owned seven slaves.
Witnesses included Hoy’s wife and son, who was 11 at the time, and a doctor who examined Hoy—who survived his attack. Dr. Woods received $1,200 from the state as compensation for the taking of his “property.”
In the judgement, Sheaman tells the sheriff to hang Winston “at the usual place,” but no definite location of a gallows was found in Stanardsville. It’s unclear where the punishment took place.
In Donald Covey’s book “A Brief History of Greene County, VA,” there were five stores, two taverns, one tan yard, a saddler, one booth and shoe shop, a tailor, two blacksmiths, a wheelwright, one hatter, a gunsmith and a physician in Stanardsville, which was chosen to be Greene’s county seat in 1838.
Yes, court actually took place during court days but it was so much more—there was often entertainment, horse sales, drinking, fighting and stump speeches by candidates. Pre-Civil War, enslaved people were sold on courthouse steps during court day, including in Greene County, as evidenced by an advertisement in the Jeffersonian Republican newspaper on Feb. 3, 1859. Most of the advertisements for such sales found were from the early 1800s during court days in Albemarle and Spotsylvania counties and the cities of Fredericksburg and Charlottesville, where markers still show the location of sales of the enslaved.
Cockfighting was a popular court day spectator sport, according to the October 1995 Virginia Magazine of History and Biography.
Patent medicine men would travel from court square to court square to provide entertainment and sell their “miracle elixirs,” or snake oils.
By the end of the 19th century, Stanardsville was known for being a “rough and tough town with brawls and fights occurring on court days,” according to the Greene County Historical Society’s book “Greene County.”
A former attorney certainly agreed in his personal diaries, found in the Albert and Shirley Small Special Collections Library at the University of Virginia.
“Greene court day was unlike any day I ever knew,” remembered R.T.W. Duke Jr., a former lawyer, in his “Recollections.” “Large crowds of men, women and children attended the courts and by dinner time half of the population of the town and visiting mountaineers were drunk: there were innumerable fights and cracked crowns and bloody noses were much in evidence.”
Duke called Stanardsville “a picturesque little village situated at the foot of the Blue Ridge amidst charming scenery.” He recalled a brick hotel built before the Civil War and that at that time it was kept by a Mrs. Saunders in Stanardsville, where he’d often stay.
“This was the other fact which rendered our trips to Greene doubly pleasant, for I never saw such a variety of delicious food served as in this hotel,” Duke wrote in “Recollections.” “Not only did she have three or four meats—chickens, beef, mutton and pork—but vegetables galore. I remember yet her custard pies.”
There was a riot at the June 1911 term day in Stanardsville, according to the Evening News newspaper.
“Several gentlemen of the section were present and saw the whole affair. They report that they had never before witnessed anything to equal it in the way of drunkenness, cursing, throwing rocks and fist fighting. About 100 people were engaged in the mix-up in which a man named Moyers was shot by Ellis Dean and numerous others got bleeding heads and contusions on the face,” the article noted.
Judge Holt was the presiding judge that day and empaneled a special grand jury to investigate the riot and indict “the booze vendors” if possible.
“Five indictments were returned for felonious assault, but no information was gotten of the ‘booze’ which it is stated at least a wagonload of moonshine was sold during the day,” the article continued.
It wasn’t just Greene where there were fights in court square.
“On last court day in Orange County there was more rowdyism than we remember to have seen for the last 10 years. We hope for the sake of our usually quiet village, that our town authorities will see to it that in the future no more scenes will occur here,” according to an Aug. 30, 1873 Alexandria Gazette newspaper article.
In a letter to the editor in the same newspaper on Aug. 29, it notes that there was only one case that day: feloniously cutting and maiming someone on the March court day in Orange.
Fisher Finks, who lived on land in Madison County that became Shenandoah National Park, said in a 1978 interview that there would “be a fight about every court day” in Madison, related to moonshining.
Albert J. “A.J.” Willett, part of the Camp Fechner Civilian Conservation Corps, remembered the case of a Nichols in Madison.
“They had a trial by jury. The lawyer for the man asked him to plead guilty and said he would get him off with a fine and probation if he’d let him do it,” Willett recalled in an interview as part of the Shenandoah National Park oral history project. “He says, ‘No, I don’t want to plead guilty.’ He says, ‘I’m going to have the jury try it.’ They had the trial and when the jury came back in, they found him not guilty. The lawyer looked at him and said, ‘You are lucky you didn’t get a year in jail and a thousand dollars fine.’ He says, ‘How in the world did you know that they wasn’t going to convict you?’ (The accused) says, ‘That jury buys my whiskey and so does the judge … where are they going to get their whiskey from if they put me in jail?’”
The March 1892 Madison County court day was described in a Richmond Dispatch article as: “It has long been the custom in our Piedmont counties to allow all hands, including the little and big boys, to attend March court to dispose of their old hare and coon skins. Muddy roads, rain or snow does not prevent their attendance. All in their Sunday clothes expecting to see fine horses and hear the patent medicine man tell his funny jokes. The latter never fails to be on hand and generally reaps a good harvest.”
In a July 1924 Greene County Record newspaper article it was the patent medicine men that attracted the largest crowd with their “Punch and Judy” show.
The Punch and Judy puppet show made its first appearance in England in 1662. Punch was mischievous and by the end would succumb to his homicidal tendencies. It originated in Italy.
“The ice cream and lemonade stand did business on the courthouse yard,” the article stated. “The cream separator men had their machines on exhibition and they gave a thorough demonstration to the dairy men in our county.”
In November 1927, the Greene County Record reported “the usual court day crowd in town, a splendid gathering of the citizenry and there was not a jar of any sort [due to prohibition]. Do you ever pause to think of the difference of present court days from the old? We are one of those fellows who believe the world is growing better day by day.”
During prohibition —1920-1933—dockets were full of moonshining or other illicit alcohol-related offenses.
“The March term of the Greene County Circuit Court convened Monday morning with Judge John W. Fishburne presiding. It was the first court term of the year and the docket was heavy, prohibition cases being the most numerous. These were disposed of rapidly and were out of the way when court adjourned for the day. The crowd in town was immense. It was a congenial friendly crowd. There were many ladies in the courtyard. More and more ladies are attending court here,” according to the March 21, 1929 Greene County Record article.
Court days were different throughout the state by 1927. An article in The Post in Big Stone Gap in southwest Virginia from Oct. 5 discusses the differences seen, as the Record article did.
“How different is the modern court days from the olden ways! No longer do feuds reign terror into the mountain empire making court days a time of killing and feudal fights. No longer do strange tales come through the Gap during court days. Judges no longer sit on the bench with a pistol within reach.”
The department store Miller & Rhodes began advertising “court jewelry” in 1930. “Jewelry for formal wear takes on the splendor of court days,” the advertisement in the Times Dispatch on March 9 stated. The pendant necklace was $2.98 and the earrings were $1.98.
In a Jan. 7, 1940, Times Dispatch article, Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates Ashton Dovell recalled how court days had gone.
“I remember when I was a boy in Madison County I used to go to the courthouse at Orange every court day and find the people standing around discussing laws and government. But those days are gone. Now all you see at the courthouse are the agents, inspectors and representatives of the various governmental departments or a policeman who has gone to testify in court against some citizen. The only citizens there are those who don’t know how to get off a jury,” he said in the article.
It’s interesting to note that a famous painter of scenes outside courthouses, George Caleb Bingham, has connections to Greene County, prior to his move with his family to Missouri.
His grandfather, George “Washington” Bingham bought land in Orange in 1784 that extended from the county line with Albemarle and the Lynch River (in Dyke) to the top of what’s now called “Bingham Mountain.” In 1795, George W. Bingham created Bingham’s United Methodist Church, which is the oldest church in Greene County.
George C. Bingham remembers his grandfather “as a tall and white-headed gentleman, overflowing with the milk of human kindness.”
He painted “The County Election” in 1852; “Stump Speaking” in 1853-54; and “Verdict of the People” in 1854-55.
To learn more about George C. Bingham, visit www.binghamcatalogue.org.