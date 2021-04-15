HISTORY: The allure of court day

“They had a trial by jury. The lawyer for the man asked him to plead guilty and said he would get him off with a fine and probation if he’d let him do it,” Willett recalled in an interview as part of the Shenandoah National Park oral history project. “He says, ‘No, I don’t want to plead guilty.’ He says, ‘I’m going to have the jury try it.’ They had the trial and when the jury came back in, they found him not guilty. The lawyer looked at him and said, ‘You are lucky you didn’t get a year in jail and a thousand dollars fine.’ He says, ‘How in the world did you know that they wasn’t going to convict you?’ (The accused) says, ‘That jury buys my whiskey and so does the judge … where are they going to get their whiskey from if they put me in jail?’”