HISTORY: Greene County’s Douglas Racetrack

Though many of the drivers, crews and families were friends and part of a racing community, fist fights would erupt not only in the pits but also in the stands where the wives might “get into it.” Even spectators rooting for their favorite driver would get involved. The situation resulted in one track posting the notice that, “Anyone creating a disturbance on the track, hereafter, will be promptly taken care of; the question of right or wrong will be discussed in court on Monday morning.” Nonetheless, many from that time remember the racing community as a family. Competitors can appreciate another worthy adversary. Fist fights might erupt after a race, but by the next weekend everyone would be friends again.

The on-track dangers were not limited to the drivers. The starter, who was also the only flagman, would begin the race while standing between the rows of cars. Earlier in this period, judges’ stands didn’t have a perch built for the flagman. He had to run out on the track, wave the flag, and run back to the stand; it was rather dangerous, especially on a dusty track. There were few safety rules and no yellow (i.e., caution) flags. The red flag was only used if the track was completely blocked. One well known flagman, Ezra Apple, was known to have four of his friends take out $1,000 insurance policies on him naming themselves as beneficiaries.