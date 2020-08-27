HISTORY: Greene County celebrates 19th Amendment

Thanks to the generosity of the community, the Greene County Historical Society (GCHS) collections can shed amazing light on the lives of the people who lived here before us. This article focuses on the anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and the army of women who registered to vote in Greene County.
On Aug. 26, 1920, the 19th Amendment was passed by Congress, giving women the right to vote. The GCHS collections include the county’s original handwritten voter registration books, 24 in all, and thanks to willing volunteers they have been photographed and some have been transcribed and indexed. They show that hundreds of women in Greene County did what their sisters across the country were doing—registering—so that they could be recognized as equal citizens and vote in the Nov. 2, 1920, election.
During 1920 there must have been some fiery conversations going on in homes here, where the wives, sisters and daughters of Deane, Breeden, Crawford and Shelton men, to name just a few, persuaded their menfolk that they were capable of voting and that the world would not come to an end if they did. On April 7 or 8 of that year, an ardent suffragist from Germany, Miss Margarethie Geist, even made a speech in Stanardsville, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch April 9, 1920, issue. Some in the Virginia General Assembly, as well as in the federal government and across the country, were vehemently opposed to women’s suffrage. A few weeks earlier, our own Nathaniel B. Early Jr. was one of 24 Virginia state senators to vote against the Suffrage Amendment; 10 Senators voted for it. Virginia did not get on board for another 32 years, until 1952.
But in fairness to the legislature, they did not take steps to get in the way of the women, unlike many states that remained opposed. Officials in Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi and South Carolina decreed that individuals who had failed to register six months prior to the general election were ineligible to vote—a line of reasoning that conveniently overlooked the fact that women only won suffrage some three months after local registration deadlines had passed.
The Greene County Voter Registration books list name, age and date of birth, occupation, place of residence, and most importantly, date of registration. Some books are labelled “White” or “Colored,” although the latter ones often have “White” sections in them to save the cost of a new book. Disappointingly, we could find no place in the records that showed African American women registering to vote in 1920, even though they did elsewhere in the commonwealth. Falling victim to the Jim Crow poll tax laws would have been one reason for their absence. Frankly, discouragement in other ways was quite open.
The books make fascinating reading and contain many familiar names. Many of the youngest women who registered continued to be active in the community throughout their lives—and to donate items to the GCHS Museum’s collections from the society’s 1978 inception.
At the time, Greene was divided into precincts within three magisterial districts: Stanardsville, Ruckersville and Monroe, each district having its own Board of Registrars. The McMullen Precinct, for example, was part of Stanardsville, and the precinct workers there, as in the rest of the district, had their work cut out for them in the fall of 1920. More than 57 women registered in the precinct; it is interesting to note that in 1902, the registrars certified that the rolls listed 118 total voters, all men, of course.
We do not know where registration took place. For example, McMullen Mill is toward the mountains a little north of South River Methodist Church. Perhaps the church was used as a place to register. At that time, McMullen Precinct included not just McMullen and Kinderhook, which are connected by South River and Simms roads, but also Lydia, where the Golden Horseshoe Inn and Blue Ridge Pottery are now on U.S. Route 33, which meant quite a hike over Turkey Ridge Road or Bull Yearling Road to get there from home. Many women went to register with family or friends. In McMullen, three Taylor women, Nannetta, Mary and Janie, aged 38, 42 and 50 respectively, all went on Sept. 27. A few days later, on Oct., three more—Janie, Sudie Lam and Alice Taylor—did the same. Sudie Lam was the youngest of the family, at 22 years old. At least 10 women made the trip from Lydia.
Many listed their occupation as “housekeeper” or “housewife,” although Florence Fitzhugh, aged 31, of Stanardsville, gave as her occupation “traveling sales lady,” and a few listed themselves as “farmer” —single or widowed women, for example. Several teachers registered, too. Laura C. Moyers, aged 27, did so on Sept. 18. Her name will be instantly recognized by older readers who went to William Monroe High School, as I have it on good report that she taught algebra to many of you. Interestingly, by 1920 or perhaps earlier, the reluctance of school boards to hire married women as teachers must have given way to pragmatism. Laura had been married to Randolph Stark Moyers since 1914.
It would be wonderful to have diaries of the period recording dinnertime discussions that must have taken place throughout the period. The wives of two clerks of the Greene County Court turned out. One was Irine Bickers, aged 48, who with her husband, Clerk Benjamin Iverson “Ivy” Bickers lived at 360 Main St., where the GCHS now has its home. Irine registered on Oct. 2. Henrietta Page, aged 49, then owner of “the Pink House” on Madison Road in Stanardsville, and widow of former Clerk Z. K. Page, was the other. In Ruckersville, Sudie Early, wife of Sen. N. B. Early Jr., registered on Sept. 28. And Senannie Beaty, who we believed to have made the Red Cross WWI fundraiser quilt that we own, registered one day earlier. Probably Henrietta, Irine and many other Stanardsville women attended Miss Geist’s talk—did Mrs. Early or Miss Beaty make the trip from Ruckersville? We wish we knew.
Similarly, the women of the Monroe District turned out to register, although it seems in smaller numbers. Perhaps registration took place at Hucksteps Grocery, which was a store located on Dyke Road, now Route 810, a little north of Evergreen Church Road. It is remembered as a voting site later in the 20th century. In the book showing registrations in the Hucksteps Grocery Precinct of Monroe, Miss Evalyn Morris, aged 25, schoolteacher, of Pirkey, was registered on Oct. 2. Her name is familiar because during WWI she had been very active in the Red Cross Auxiliary in the Dyke area, and we are lucky to have her meeting minutes in our collection.
While hundreds of women did register in Greene in 1920, and the Equal Suffrage League of Virginia disbanded, the effort for women’s suffrage did not end there. Oct. 7 and 8 of the following year saw another registration drive, with large numbers of women deciding that it was time their voice was heard.
But what of the 1920 election? We learn from a Times-Dispatch article on Nov. 7, 1920, that the Greene County Record had brought a “cheering report from its territory.” The Record article continued: “Virginia ladies, notwithstanding a majority seemingly were opposed to being given the ballot, took advantage of it in large numbers Tuesday. They showed real interest in the issue in the late campaign. They appreciated the responsibility placed upon them and endeavored to meet it. They by reading and inquiry sought to be thoroughly informed before voting. We do not believe this was due to the novelty of the thing, but a determination to make their ballot count on the side which was after their analysis of the issues, the best side. Therefore we may expect a wholesome result from woman’s suffrage, that is, if the ladies continue as they have begun.”
Our thanks go to many Greene County Historical Society members for help with this article, the first being a third Greene County Clerk, Marie Durrer, who in that role entrusted us with care of the voter registration books. Also, we thank Edd Fuller, Wendy Mathias and Sharon Steo for photographing, indexing and transcribing the books, Eugene Powell for family research, and Record Editor Terry Beigie for newspaper research. Additional information from the public about this and other historical topics is always welcome at the Greene County Historical Society. Write us at PO Box 185, Stanardsville VA 22973 or email info@GreeneHistory.org or call (434) 985-1834.
