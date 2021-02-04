“Hard drugs are killing our youth”

“Even if I couldn’t physically get it to him, I would ask for the address of where he was and I would have food delivered,” she said. “I was dumb at first and gave him money to cut his hair or buy clothes or whatever. He would blow whatever dime he got to buy beer, cigarettes and drugs. When he did have money, he had all kinds of friends; they all got drugged out and then the money was gone. He did have a couple of friends—I won’t mention names for privacy—that did a lot for him and I really, really appreciate it. They’ve gotten clean and they tried to help Elijah.”

Tinsley said when someone is on drugs like methamphetamine or heroin it’s almost as if they’re not in our reality; they are, physically, but not mentally.

“It made me angry,” she said. “It’s hard to explain. When he was gone, I missed him and wondered when he’d come around; and when he was on drugs, I could choke him. We would try to help him; he stayed with quite a few people who tried to help him and as soon as they mentioned rehab, he’d leave.”

Tinsley said she believes her son wanted rehab, but “the high was just what he wanted more.”

A family’s pain