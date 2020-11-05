Halloween Fun Throughout Greene 2020

The annual Spring Hill Baptist Church's Trick or Trunk took on a different look this year amid concerns surrounding COVID-19. At Nortonsville Church of God in Dyke, church volunteers wanted to remind local residents that there is still hope by passing out goodie bags of candy on Halloween to drive-thru and walk-thru Treat Trail participants. Later the same evening, the Dyke Volunteer Fire Company also offered families a safe place to pick up bagged treats. At the schools, teachers and students dressed up for a bit of fun, as well.

And in Stanardsville, a haunted trail was held. Mike Payne notes:

We welcomed several hundred guests, raised awareness for local businesses, and had fun. One group of guests was memorable for having found us accidentally on Facebook, and they traveled all the way from the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. We are hopeful that they will return next year as guests of the Lafayette Inn in hopes of meeting one of their notable specters.”