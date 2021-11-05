Halloween about town 2021

The rain Saturday did not dampen the Halloween spirit in Stanardsville as the show went on! Games continued under the Greene Commons pavilion and costume contests were held on the stage. The Haunted Trail continued on after the rain had cleared and “Hocus Pocus” was shown on the screen in downtown Stanardsville. The Stanardsville Independence Day Committee is already planning events for 2022 and could use your help. For information about how to get involved, visit www.rwbng.org. Dyke Volunteer Fire Department and Nortonsville Church of God held their Halloween events on Sunday.