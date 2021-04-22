Habitat rehabs GC home

“We’re a volunteer-based organization,” said Rusty Burwell with Greene Habitat. “So, we need all types of people to help—from somebody that can pick up a board to someone who can hammer a nail. We’ll find something for them.”

Burwell said in the five years he’s been active in the chapter, he’s learned a lot that he’s been able to translate into work in his own home. There are experts on hand and volunteers are able to learn new skills themselves.

There are also volunteers who work with the families directly, help with marketing and bring lunch for the volunteers on work days.

“It’s a friendly group,” Burwell said. “We want folks to enjoy themselves. We work hard, but we take care of people.”

In addition to building ramps or providing needed maintenance to a home so people can remain in it, the chapter does build homes for those who qualify. The organization has built six total and had two finished in 2017-19, prior to COVID-19.

Burwell said there is one family that has been approved for a new home this year, but the organization still needs to locate a piece of land for the structure.