Grilling for safety at Randy’s Hardware

Randy’s Hardware Store in Ruckersville, which opened its doors just over a year ago, invited the community out to a grilling safety demonstration in conjunction with the Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, April 9, to kick off the grilling season.

“We wanted to get the county involved—get Stanardsville fire department out here—to be able to talk about home safety, updating smoke alarms … and we wanted to kind of do it in conjunction with grilling season,” said store manager David Harris. “Everybody’s staying more at home after the pandemic and everybody’s gone back to the basics of how much can I … save by preparing meals at home.”

Traeger and The Big Green Egg were two of the main lines of grills being demonstrated, with a ham in the smoker and ribs and barbecue in the large green grill letting off a tempting aroma to those in attendance. Store employees—known as “Fixers,” gave out samples of the food while sharing information on the grills, grilling tools and spices and rubs for sale inside the store. Volunteers from the fire department shared the latest information on smoke alarms, fire extinguishers and grill safety while children enjoyed climbing aboard the fire engine parked out in front of the store.

Austin Diehl, director of retail operations for Randy’s, shared a little bit of information about the Randy’s Hardware franchise, a family-owned operation based in Timberville with three stores in the Shenandoah Valley.

“Today’s just about grilling and showing off some of the brands that we have,” Diehl said. “At Randy’s we try to carry quality products, so we just have the top-notch grills that you can possibly buy and we wanted to put them on display. We haven’t really been able to—because of COVID the last couple years—do much; we take the public and our employees’ safety very seriously, so we wanted to wait until we felt comfortable and the community kind of felt comfortable.”

The hardware store opened its doors to the Ruckersville community Nov. 20, 2020, and while the staff celebrated the store’s opening with a little grilling, they did not have the opportunity to share food due to the many COVID-19 precautions in place at that time.

“I candied bacon today using this pork and poultry rub,” Diehl said, showcasing the line of dry rubs and other seasonings they sell alongside their grilling equipment. “You can do this in the oven; you can do this on a pan; you can do it on the grill… so we show options for cooking. Of course, the two styles of cooking (Traeger vs. Big Green Egg) are a little bit different, but they’re the best at what they do. The rubs are universal—you can use those for anything.

“It just kind of falls in line with who we are as a brand,” he continued. “We’re very customer- and community-based; we’re here to help everybody and provide knowledgeable and expert service and just make sure to give the community somewhere to go where they can actually get the problem solved. We call our employees Fixers because that’s what they do—they fix things.”

The Ruckersville store offers plumbing, electrical, screen door and window repair, lock keying, chip programming for transponder car keys and much more, according to Harris.

“We have accessibility to a ton of stuff we can order direct in,” he said. “Some of the things that set us aside, too, we’ve actually got some local people in the valley that make stuff.” He points out some of the Alexander Brothers’ specialty wood crafted cutting boards and Ooni’s range of portable backyard pizza ovens as well as hand-carved cedar birdhouses and Stihl power tools.

Retired from Lowe’s at age 43 after 20 years with the company, Harris came into Randy’s expecting to just find part-time work as a Fixer and was surprised to find himself named store manager.

“I actually worked for Lowe’s for 20 years,” he said. “I had an injury—I had plates and screws put in my back, so I had to retire and I’m 49 now, so this is all I’ve ever known.”

After working for a large chain retailer, Harris says what he enjoys most about the small family-oriented store is that he never has to work late or on holidays.

“I’m very fortunate and lucky to have the team that we have here,” he said. “I’ve got people with experience; they’ve owned a home or they work with somebody who’s done home repair. I actually just hired on a guy that’s retired from doing home safety inspections … and he’s 79, I think. I have another fella here—he’s 80 and he still does real estate but he works here two or three days a week.

“I was burnt out of hardware retail, and just being able to be back in this business and be a store manager … I’m really thrilled,” he said.

Randy’s Hardware is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays at 148 Cedar Grove Road, next to the Food Lion in Stanardsville. Visit randyshardware.com/Ruckersville for more info.

