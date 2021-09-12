Greene native opens second antique store in county

Deane plans to fix up an old Coke machine to place near the entrance for glass bottles of Coke for guests as they shop. Behind the cash register is an old Coke advertisement found in the back of the building and an old red Coca-Cola cooler below it.

The mill room still houses the grinder and molasses machine, among other bins and bags from when it was a feed store. On one wall is the Purina chart that told mixers how much of what to use with the corn to create the proper feed for the type of animals.

“I have the old corn cutter, too,” Deane said. “You’d lay your stalks of corn there and cut them. It says ‘Harris & Son Charlottesville, Virginia.’ They made that piece for them here.”

Deane said there is still a lot of maintenance she needs to do at the new shop—which is just 2 miles from the Wooly Lam—so it will be open every day except for Wednesdays until at least the beginning of 2022. One goal for the sister store is to have somewhere to refer drivers on U.S. Route 29 out onto U.S. Route 33 and vice versa, as well as recommending other places to visit and eat while the customer is in town.

“In the antiques business, we’re a close knit network,” she said. “We work together very well.”

Snow’s Feed Store Antiques is located at the intersection of U.S. 33 and Amicus Road at 12785 Spotswood Trail. It is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For information, call (434) 990-1000, email snowsfeedstoreantiques@gmail.com or find it on Facebook @snowsfeedstoreantiques.

