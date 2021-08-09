Greene native has tickled the ivories for 75 years

“I just kept on going and eventually it started coming to me,” he said. “I had some songs I wanted to play so eventually I started learning how to tune it. I got it back together and tuned it, but I don’t know how I managed to do that—I’d hate to have to try that again. … The Richmond Piano Builders, they wouldn’t give me no help; but I kept going and I got it done—with the help of the Lord, I reckon.”

When he was finally finished working on the piano, it was in tune. Journey started practicing the two songs he really wanted to play—“Blueberry Hill” by Fats Domino and “What a Friend we have in Jesus,” an old Christian hymn. Some of his friends started to nag him about playing at a talent show that was going to be held at William Monroe High School, and Williams went up to the school to ask the teacher’s permission to enter the show.

“She asked me, could I do it? I told her I had already learned how to do it. She said it’s got to be in tune and I said I’d already tuned it. And she says, well bring it on,” Williams recalled. “We got it on a truck and carted it up to the high school and we moved (their) piano and put my piano in place of it. Everybody said it was good—I went on and played in the show.”