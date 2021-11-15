Greene Library “Giving Tree” program is underway

Library patrons invited to purchase a gift book for a local preschooler through Nov. 30

During the month of November, Jefferson-Madison Regional Library’s Greene County Library is asking for donations to a community “Giving Tree.”

The long-running and much-loved program, co-sponsored with the Friends of Greene County Library, gives library patrons the opportunity to spread the joy of reading by donating a new hardback picture book to a child in the Greene County Preschool program.

“All children should have a book at home that belongs just to them,” said Ginny Reese, Greene County Library branch manager. “The ‘Giving Tree’ aims to make sure that every preschool student in Greene has the chance to experience that particular joy.”

To participate, library patrons will choose a handprint ornament from the tree and bring it to the checkout desk to get more information about selecting and purchasing an appropriate picture book for an unnamed student. Participants are asked to return the unwrapped gift book to the library by Nov. 30.