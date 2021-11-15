Greene Library “Giving Tree” program is underway

Library patrons invited to purchase a gift book for a local preschooler through Nov. 30
During the month of November, Jefferson-Madison Regional Library’s Greene County Library is asking for donations to a community “Giving Tree.”
The long-running and much-loved program, co-sponsored with the Friends of Greene County Library, gives library patrons the opportunity to spread the joy of reading by donating a new hardback picture book to a child in the Greene County Preschool program.
“All children should have a book at home that belongs just to them,” said Ginny Reese, Greene County Library branch manager. “The ‘Giving Tree’ aims to make sure that every preschool student in Greene has the chance to experience that particular joy.”
To participate, library patrons will choose a handprint ornament from the tree and bring it to the checkout desk to get more information about selecting and purchasing an appropriate picture book for an unnamed student. Participants are asked to return the unwrapped gift book to the library by Nov. 30.
Volunteers from the Friends of Greene County Library will wrap the books in seasonal paper, and then they are delivered to the preschool teachers. Children will receive their books in their classroom close to the winter holidays. Parents get a letter that goes home with the book letting them know about the program and inviting them to enjoy the book over and over again with their little one, and to visit the public library.
Donors will receive a cute thank-you card made in the preschool classroom and signed with the first name of the preschooler that received the book they purchased. Library staff, teachers and patrons look forward to this exchange every year, and feel good about sharing the love of reading in this way.
For more information, visit www.jmrl.org or contact the Greene County Library at (434) 985-5227. The library is at 222 Main St. in Stanardsville.