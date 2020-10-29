GREENE COUNTY — YOUR HISTORY

Eady married John Michael Moyers in 1844, and they had 10 children. Eady’s granddaughter, Violet Price Moyer, who was 10 years old when Eady died, was a familiar figure in Stanardsville in later years to many older readers. “Miss Violet,” as she was known, ran the T.P. Moyer store for many years in a building next to Grace Episcopal Church that was a town landmark. It was its own time capsule until it was demolished in the early 2000s.

Small local schools were eventually built across Greene, probably starting with groups of local families getting together to hire a tutor for their combined children of various ages. Along with home schooling, such hiring is now becoming a fact once again, as suburban parents group together to hire a tutor for kids on their street, in the time of COVID-19. To provide a broader education, by the 1850s some parents were sending their children to such schools as The Greene Classical and Mathematical Academy, which was run by Francis Marion McMullen and his wife Virginia in Stanardsville. An 1857 monthly report from the Academy lists more than 20 subjects, including trigonometry and calculus, Latin, Greek, surveying, astronomy and logic. [Figure 3]

Joseph Ham, a tailor whose shop was in what is now the new Mexican restaurant and store on Main Street, sent four of his children to school with F.M. McMullen. We have a receipt dated July 12, 1867, for payment by Mr. Ham of his account with Mr. McMullen, either at this school or the new school McMullen was building. This was to be Forest Hill Academy, which still stands on the author’s property on Madison Road. The amount is $103, and includes the children’s tuition (Salli, Sam, Lee and Dora) for 40 weeks, and a fuel charge of $2 for each child, which was a large sum indeed. A common way of calculating the present day value of dollar amounts says $103 would be worth more than $15,000 today. At the time Salli would have been about 16 years old; Sam, Lee and Dora would have been 14, 10 and 12, respectively. Salli was to be taught Latin, French and English, the younger children ‘Eng. Branches’ — presumably reading and writing. By coincidence, Miss Violet of Miss Violet’s Store was also the granddaughter of Joseph Ham, and his store the predecessor of her own, although in a different building.