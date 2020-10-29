GREENE COUNTY — YOUR HISTORY

Education Then and Now
In this time of COVID-19, we have come full circle on home schooling. Home schooling is how children used to be taught, by parents, sometimes by tutors. Lots of items in our collections tell us what children learned, where they learned it and who they might have learned with or from, since before the region became Greene County in 1838.
The earliest items we have that relate to education are two student workbooks. Richard Early gave us the Arithmetic book of James Thompson Early, who was born in 1805, so his book might date to 1813-1820. Many sums use pounds, shillings and pence, derived from the pounds sterling used before the Revolutionary War. At the beginning of the book he writes, in elegant handwriting, [Figure 1] the heading “Addition” and that,
“Of Federal Money Note:
• 10 mills make one cent
• 10 cents make one dime
• 10 dimes make one dollar
• 10 dollars make one eagle.”
James had some complicated addition to do when he laid out amounts to add, subtract, multiply or divide, carrying over mills, cents, dimes and more. But, this is nothing compared to what he has to deal with in the exercises denominated in pounds, shillings and pence, which might still have been more familiar even in the mid-1800s. The first page we have says that:
“Of English Money Note:
• 4 farthings make one penny
• 12 pence make one shilling
• 20 shillings make one pound.”
Both currencies are used throughout the book. In one example, neighbors’ names make things more interesting: “Suppose Wm Catterton owes me £4 4s (4 pounds 4 shillings), Wm Huckstep £50 9s, George A. Gentry £104 0s, and Overton White 3 score and eleven pounds. How much would be due me in all?”
The examples used in James’s studies seem aimed at preparing him for managing his family farm, although we do not know what he did with life. As well as using two currencies, he also learned about different measurements for different commodities — such as pints, quarts, pottles, gallons, pecks, bushels and barrels, for dry measure, but also bushels, combs, quarters, chaldrons and weys. Cloth, land and liquids (wine and beer are the examples he uses) all had distinct units, as did different items of lumber, such as planks and scantling.
The second workbook belonged to Mary Edith McMullan, known as Eady, who was born on Jan. 3, 1826. In Eady’s book she lists, for liquid measure, tons, pipes (or butts), hogsheads, gallons, quarts and pints. The date 1838 appears in the book a number of times in her handwriting — which, it must be said, is nothing like as clear and beautiful as James’s. In fact, it is mostly tiny and crabby, quite hard to decipher. Perhaps this was an issue for Eady — the last few pages are used for writing what used to be known as “lines”— the same phrase over and over and over again, practicing writing. Time was when this was a recognized form of punishment for bad behavior, in this author’s early days of school at least. Eady’s ‘line’ is “A fair piece of writing, is a speaking picture.” She has a ways to go. [Figure 2] Notice at the bottom of the page where she writes ‘Mary E McMullan,’ she repeats the ‘E’ because the first one isn’t very good.
Eady married John Michael Moyers in 1844, and they had 10 children. Eady’s granddaughter, Violet Price Moyer, who was 10 years old when Eady died, was a familiar figure in Stanardsville in later years to many older readers. “Miss Violet,” as she was known, ran the T.P. Moyer store for many years in a building next to Grace Episcopal Church that was a town landmark. It was its own time capsule until it was demolished in the early 2000s.
Small local schools were eventually built across Greene, probably starting with groups of local families getting together to hire a tutor for their combined children of various ages. Along with home schooling, such hiring is now becoming a fact once again, as suburban parents group together to hire a tutor for kids on their street, in the time of COVID-19. To provide a broader education, by the 1850s some parents were sending their children to such schools as The Greene Classical and Mathematical Academy, which was run by Francis Marion McMullen and his wife Virginia in Stanardsville. An 1857 monthly report from the Academy lists more than 20 subjects, including trigonometry and calculus, Latin, Greek, surveying, astronomy and logic. [Figure 3]
Joseph Ham, a tailor whose shop was in what is now the new Mexican restaurant and store on Main Street, sent four of his children to school with F.M. McMullen. We have a receipt dated July 12, 1867, for payment by Mr. Ham of his account with Mr. McMullen, either at this school or the new school McMullen was building. This was to be Forest Hill Academy, which still stands on the author’s property on Madison Road. The amount is $103, and includes the children’s tuition (Salli, Sam, Lee and Dora) for 40 weeks, and a fuel charge of $2 for each child, which was a large sum indeed. A common way of calculating the present day value of dollar amounts says $103 would be worth more than $15,000 today. At the time Salli would have been about 16 years old; Sam, Lee and Dora would have been 14, 10 and 12, respectively. Salli was to be taught Latin, French and English, the younger children ‘Eng. Branches’ — presumably reading and writing. By coincidence, Miss Violet of Miss Violet’s Store was also the granddaughter of Joseph Ham, and his store the predecessor of her own, although in a different building.
The Forest Hill Academy was no longer used as a school by 1907, and its plaster walls received more than their share of scribbles over the decades. A message inscribed toward the back of the single room tells one student’s thoughts of freedom — “School will brake up the first weak of April.” Oh dear, spelling was not this student’s special talent. Each student had a slate, slate pencils and probably a dampened rag to “make a clean slate of it,” as the phrase has it. [Figure 4] Of course, when the rag was dry or left at home by mistake, there was always spit and a sleeve. The first week of April seems early to us, except that crop planting in spring took up everybody’s time and children were simply not going to come to class when they could be helping with the farm or garden.
We have a copy of the standard Greene County teacher’s contract; ours was the agreement between Miss Elizabeth Keasley and the Board of School Trustees, for the school year Aug. 1, 1888 to Aug. 1, 1889. [Figure 5] The contract was not signed until mid-October 1888, and was for five months, to mid-March 1889 (and planting season). The pay was $15 per month. Elizabeth, who was African American, was to teach in the “Reuben Keasly [sic] school-house.” Reuben was her brother, and in 1871 he had bought five acres on the Rockingham Turnpike. It’s probably the area where today the Greene County Technical Education Center stands, along with Keasley Lane, which is opposite and on the south side of U.S. Route 33. We have no documents to show when he built his school house or how the usage of early buildings changed over the decades. But possibly this school became the black grade school in the 20th century, repurposed after desegregation as Greene’s Tech Center.
A teacher’s standard school duties included keeping the register, opening school at
9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with a 30-minute break at noon, and teaching an “average daily attendance of 20 pupils or more.” She (almost always a single woman) also had to make sure there was a fire in the stove and sweep the floors, “the Board providing the fuel, brooms and brushes therefor.” We do not know the breakdown of boys versus girls, neither do we know their typical ages. The contract did not specify the curriculum to be taught, but judging by the textbooks that the School Board Trustees discussed in their meetings, it was arithmetic, grammar and spelling, history, geography, physiology and perhaps bookkeeping.
This article scratches the surface of the documents and photos about education that we have in our collections. You can see Eady McMullan’s copy book, the slate and slate pencils and the teacher contract on display at the museum at
360 Main St. We are open again on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., when we have a volunteer. COVID regulations apply. Call (434) 985-1834 or visit www.greenehistory.org.
