Greene County Scout earns Project of the Year award

On Friday, March 18, Greene County’s Garrett Ensor was awarded the Outstanding Eagle Project for 2021 at the Virginia Headwaters Council Annual Honors Dinner in Waynesboro, VA. The award was presented alongside the 2021 class of 73 Eagle Scouts in the council.

Ensor, whose Eagle Court of Honor was held on February 27 at the American Legion Hall in Stanardsville, completed his Eagle Rank in November 2021. His project, an approximately 2-mile Historical Walking Tour of Stanardsville, included a map and coordinates for 32 historical sites including the Courthouse, the Lafayette Inn, and the Confederate Cemetery. For each site, he created signs and wrote up histories. Ultimately, he developed a website for the tour that was uploaded to the Greene County Historical Society’s site.

The Eagle Scout Rank is the highest rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program. Requirements for the rank include earning 21 merit badges and demonstrating qualities of leadership and service through, among other things, an extensive service project that the Scout plans, organizes, leads and manages.

Steve Hammond, the VA Headwaters Council Eagle Scout Project of the Year Committee Chair, said that “Garrett’s imaginative idea and his hard work resulted in a substantial historical reference for Greene County and as an Eagle Project stood out among the others.”

Ensor, a senior at WMHS, began the project out of a love for history. After graduating, he intends to pursue a degree in education with plans to teach history. The award, consisting of a certificate and a $1000 scholarship, will help Ensor to achieve those goals.

“I was very surprised and honored to have been selected for the award. Thanks to all those who assisted and donated to the project,” he said.