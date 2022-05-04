Greene County farmer provides food, education

The Oxford dictionary defines service as “ the action of helping or doing work for someone”. By that definition or nearly any other, Greene County farmer Ralph Morton has lived a life of service. Morton spent over two decades in the United States Army and since coming back to the family farm in 2017 has worked to educate and promote agriculture as director of the Minority and Veteran Farmers of the Piedmont, a local non-profit that helps develop hands-on learning opportunities and mentoring programs for minorities, veterans and youth.

In 2017, after 21 years of service to his country and five deployments Ralph Morton came back to Ruckersville to help his father on the family farm. Morton had only been home for about two months when his father passed away leaving Morton and his sister Sarah to manage the business. Ralph and Sarah are the third generation to make their living off the 175 acre Cattle Run Farm.

Morton has always had a passion for the land and agriculture and has adapted the operation from the cattle, hay and small grain operation that his father managed to a more diverse niche farm. Morton has shifted focus and runs a more diverse business, running cows, selling berries, grass fed beef and pork, and also is the volunteer director of the center for minority and veteran farmers a 501-c3 based out of the Carver School in Culpeper.

The business has also expanded and transitioned to farm market and web based sales. Cattle Run Farm offers a variety of products available on their website and sell regularly at the Greene County Farmers’ Market.

The farming lifestyle has been therapeutic for Morton.

“After over 20 years and five deployments, I have some baggage,” said Morton. “Farming has helped me deal with PTSD, it’s my therapy.”

Cattle Run Farm has continued to expand and diversify. The farm is now home to an air B&B and 2021 brought a test plot of blueberries and increased raised beds for vegetable production. According to Sarah Morton the farm is a constantly evolving enterprise.

“There’s never a dull moment, here,” said Sarah. “We are working on launching a farm stand this year, expanding our berry patch and hopefully building a high tunnel to expand our growing season.”

Both Mortons are involved with agricultural education. As volunteer director of Minority and Veteran Farmers of the Piedmont Ralph advises and encourages small farmers. With a background as a cooperative extension 4-H agent, Sarah is comfortable working with youth, livestock and agriculture and in conjunction with schools and youth groups has organized on-farm educational opportunities.

“Our motto is to educate, cultivate and motivate,” said Sarah. “Both Ralph and I really believe that it is really important to teach children about farming. I enjoy working with children and teaching them how to grow food and take care of animals.”

The Mortons are also involved with a program that works to direct market fresh food to food banks.

“Food insecurity is a real problem in this country,” said Sarah. “We provide pork and beef to several food banks. I think it is important that the communities that rely on food banks get access to fresh food- not just poor quality alternatives. We also need to teach people how to grow food. It will help mitigate food insecurity and provide healthier choices.”

Both Mortons believe that exposing youth to how food is produced will help lead to a healthier lifestyle.

“I think kids today have too much screen time, television, phones and internet. It’s good to get them outdoors and important for them to learn about how food is supposed to be produced,” said Ralph. “I like to share my passion and experience. If we don’t share with communities and youth the family farm will disappear. Land will be growing houses faster than crops. I want to be a mentor to young veteran farmers. I want to show them that farming doesn’t have to be 50 cows and 100 acres and to show them that the lifestyle can help them cope with PTSD. We don’t want it to get to where all our food comes from big factory farms; places that don’t have the same commitment to good animal care and land stewardship.”

The Morton family is optimistic about Cattle Run Farm being able to provide food to future generations of Greene County residents.

“Ralph and I are the third generation to operate the farm,” said Sarah. “We’re grooming the next generation for continued success. Our nieces and nephews are helping with the farm stand and raising livestock. Farming isn’t a get rich quick business but you can have a successful business. Cattle Run Farm has been successful because of our diversity, ability to network and because we’ve been able to communicate and keep building relationships.”