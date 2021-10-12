Greene County 4-H VolunTuesdays

“I pledge my head to clearer thinking, my heart to greater loyalty, my hands to larger service and my health to better living—for my club, my community, my country and my world.” –4-H Pledge

Twice a month, teens and preteens have opportunities to give back to their community through VolunTuesdays—the newest service project in Greene County. On each second Tuesday after school, 4-H kids participate in projects at the Extension office or other areas of the county including gardening, landscaping, trash pickup and assisting in 4-H programs for younger students. Each fourth Tuesday, 4-H kids help to clean, pack boxes and sort food at Feeding Greene, the food pantry in downtown Stanardsville, from 3:15-5 p.m.

“Some of the kids were volunteering before we were able to start with 4-H,” said County Extension Agent Kathy Alstat at last week’s volunteer event. “For the past two years—basically through COVID—our kids have been coming and volunteering and packing boxes. (Many) high school kids have service hours that are required through Beta Club or National Honor Society … but most of the kids, and a lot of our homeschool kids, just come because they think it’s the right thing to do.”