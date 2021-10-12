Greene County 4-H VolunTuesdays

“I pledge my head to clearer thinking, my heart to greater loyalty, my hands to larger service and my health to better living—for my club, my community, my country and my world.” –4-H Pledge
Twice a month, teens and preteens have opportunities to give back to their community through VolunTuesdays—the newest service project in Greene County. On each second Tuesday after school, 4-H kids participate in projects at the Extension office or other areas of the county including gardening, landscaping, trash pickup and assisting in 4-H programs for younger students. Each fourth Tuesday, 4-H kids help to clean, pack boxes and sort food at Feeding Greene, the food pantry in downtown Stanardsville, from 3:15-5 p.m.
“Some of the kids were volunteering before we were able to start with 4-H,” said County Extension Agent Kathy Alstat at last week’s volunteer event. “For the past two years—basically through COVID—our kids have been coming and volunteering and packing boxes. (Many) high school kids have service hours that are required through Beta Club or National Honor Society … but most of the kids, and a lot of our homeschool kids, just come because they think it’s the right thing to do.”
No matter which 4-H club they are a part of, any 4-H’er can volunteer as part of the service project. Alstat does ask that kids under the age of 12 attend with an older sibling or parent.
“They’ll sometimes clean out things; we’ve had kids spray down and wipe out the freezers. Whatever needs to be done, they do it,” she said. “It’s a good experience for them to see what people need.”
Feeding Greene, which will transition from a drive-through format with pre-packed boxes of food for families in need to an in-person shopping experience beginning Oct. 19, thanks the many volunteers for their hard work as they expanded the facility in the past year.
If you’re interested in volunteering or organizing a food drive, call Feeding Greene at (434) 985-3663 or email feedinggreeneinc@gmail.com. According to volunteer coordinator Maggie Schwarting, what’s most needed right now is donations of canned vegetables (peas, corn, potatoes, green beans, etc.). The 4-H office will also be collecting canned food donations as part of its Halloween Trunk-or-Treat event.
For information on Greene County 4-H, contact Alstat at (434) 985-5236 or kalstat@vt.edu. To register your child for 4-H, visit https://v2.4honline.com.