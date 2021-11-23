Greene Countians salute WWII vet Haywood Lawson and others Nov. 11

Veterans Day 2021 was celebrated with a mixture of virtual, socially distanced and in-person events throughout the county. Nathanael Greene primary and elementary schools held a “Reverse Parade,” with veterans driving through the bus lane in front of the school while students stood at attention with signs, hand-written letters of appreciation and treats for those in attendance. Ruckersville Elementary School students created a virtual performance and the American Legion hosted its annual ceremony in front of the Stanardsville courthouse.
RES music teacher Rachel Peters spent weeks preparing patriotic songs with each grade level, which were videotaped in the gym and put together into a YouTube presentation at https://youtu.be/YnfmC0Y1f1k.
“It was a great privilege to be able to put this performance together as a way to say thank you to the veterans in our community,” Peters said in the video. “The students have worked very hard over the past several weeks to create these videos and I know you will sense their pride, joy and commitment to their gratitude.”
The program includes: kindergarten students singing “Thank you, veterans” while performing the song in sign language; first-grade students singing “This Land is Your Land”; second-grade students performing “Grand Old Flag” while waving flags as well as the U.S. Marines Hymn; third-graders sharing the U.S. Air Force Song and “America” (My Country ’Tis of Thee); fourth-graders with “The Army Goes Rolling Along” and “Our Great Virginia” (Virginia state song); fifth-graders singing the National Anthem and “Semper Paratus” (U.S. Coast Guard); and Peters singing “Anchors Aweigh” (U.S. Navy).
Thursday morning, students lined the bus lane in front of NGPS with their best red, white and blue outfits and held signs or waved flags as veterans drove through to be cheered on and receive treats from the kids. Each veteran received handwritten letters of appreciation from students in kindergarten through fifth grades.
“Thank you so very much for the unexpected, wonderful tributes to Greene veterans via the hand-prepared signs … and individual thank-you letters to veterans—which were touching and very heartwarming,” wrote American Legion Post 128 Commander Peter DeForth to administrators of the school after the parade. “The veterans who drove through your parade route were really happy about your unique efforts. This was a humbling experience for us; it shows your teaching of American history and values is on the right track in the Greene elementary school system.”
Following the parade, veterans gathered in Court Square for the annual American Legion Post 128 ceremony, which included the Greene County Sheriff’s Office honor guard, William Monroe High School marching band playing the National Anthem and “God Bless America” and scouts from Boy Scout Troop 174 and Girl Scout Troops 5002 and 573.
The scouts handed out programs and placed wreaths at the monuments in front of the court house. Josef Sjordal played “Taps” to honor deceased veterans and speeches were given by 58th District Delegate Rob Bell and Stanardsville Mayor Gary Lowe.
During the ceremony, World War II veteran Haywood Lawson of Ruckersville was honored for his 73-year membership and service with the Legion. Lawson passed away Sept. 27 at the age of 95, and his wife, Zelia “Zee” Lawson was present to receive the folded flag in his memory.
“Our family very much appreciates that the American Legion honored Haywood,” Zee Lawson said after the ceremony. “I’m sure they went to quite a bit of work to put it together; Haywood would be very pleased. He was proud of his World War II service. … He loves the American Legion. He has served in many of the offices, including two times as commander, and he’s been a member for 73 years—that’s a long time.”
Zee remembered that Haywood served along with his three brothers, leaving home to serve during World War II in 1944, when he was 18 years old. He served in combat in Europe and Germany, becoming a technical sergeant in Battery C, 790th Field Artillery Battalion. He was honorably discharged at Fort Meade, Md., on June 29, 1946, after which he returned to Ruckersville. He had served the Legion since 1948.
“The ceremony has changed over the years,” said Zee, who has been attending the Legion’s annual ceremony for more than 64 years. “Years ago, the American Legion members themselves put on the ceremony; they were all dressed in dark suits. … I think it’s really good for the scouts to be able to participate, and it’s really an honor for them, too; I’m sure that all the parents were very proud of them.”
In August, members of the American Legion stopped by The Harbor at Renaissance to honor Haywood Lawson in person and to present him with his Life Member pin for his service hat.
“It goes by quickly,” said Zee, who married Haywood 64 years ago. “For more than 64 years I’ve been going to the American Legion Veterans Day ceremony. I had three months at the Harbor where I could go in and stay all day with him if I wanted. I’d stay from five to nine hours a day with him for three months … but it’s never enough.”
Zee Lawson wanted to thank Commander Peter DeForth and 58th District Del. Rob Bell for their presentations and all those who helped put together the ceremony.