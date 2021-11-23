Greene Countians salute WWII vet Haywood Lawson and others Nov. 11

During the ceremony, World War II veteran Haywood Lawson of Ruckersville was honored for his 73-year membership and service with the Legion. Lawson passed away Sept. 27 at the age of 95, and his wife, Zelia “Zee” Lawson was present to receive the folded flag in his memory.

“Our family very much appreciates that the American Legion honored Haywood,” Zee Lawson said after the ceremony. “I’m sure they went to quite a bit of work to put it together; Haywood would be very pleased. He was proud of his World War II service. … He loves the American Legion. He has served in many of the offices, including two times as commander, and he’s been a member for 73 years—that’s a long time.”

Zee remembered that Haywood served along with his three brothers, leaving home to serve during World War II in 1944, when he was 18 years old. He served in combat in Europe and Germany, becoming a technical sergeant in Battery C, 790th Field Artillery Battalion. He was honorably discharged at Fort Meade, Md., on June 29, 1946, after which he returned to Ruckersville. He had served the Legion since 1948.