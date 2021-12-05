Greene Co. Schools open student community closet

Greene County school social workers Amanda Cruey and Sarah Baran have a lot on their plates, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic’s ongoing impact on schools and students in the county. Last year, they were the main points of contact for students learning remotely and facing unforeseen challenges in their new learning environment. Now that students are back in school, the duo continues to identify and fill needs for students and their families with a new initiative: a community closet to provide clothing for students who are lacking.
“It was really driven by the need in the community,” Baran said of the idea. “It came to our attention that we had a student at the primary school with a very limited wardrobe and with the seasons changing, she was still dressed in summer clothes. So we pulled together, some teachers donated some things and one of the building administrators went and bought a couple things.”
Each year, the division is given a limited number of clothing vouchers for students, which Cruey issues based on application and need.
“We went through all the voucher money early in the school year and so when the students did not have school clothes or seasonally-appropriate clothes or shoes, we were asking the community again for donations,” Baran said. “This happened about four times before it was decided that we should just have our own supply. We asked division-wide for donations and our teachers—as always—showed up and provided lots of donations.”
The closet currently has clothing sizes infant through 3XL adult, shoes of all sizes and varieties of coats, gloves, scarves and hats.
“I’m in northern Albemarle County and so I asked in my ‘buy-nothing’ Facebook group … and probably a majority of our donations came from people in (that group),” Baran said. “I spent a good bit of time driving around, picking up donations from all over northern Albemarle.”
Baran said she also received a good number of donations from teachers and other community members and that the effort is still ongoing. Some items that are still in need are socks and underwear, since these have to be new rather than used. They were lucky enough to have the use of an empty classroom at the Greene County Technical Education Center to sort and store the items, and a group of high school students enrolled in an independent living skills course volunteered to assist with washing, folding and organizing the donated items.
In addition to clothing, the community closet will also contain personal hygiene items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, soaps and lotion, thanks to collaboration with the tech center’s Culinary Arts instructor Kate Gozzard.
“When we heard about the Dragon’s Closet going in at the Tech Center I knew my FCCLA (consumer sciences student organization) chapter had to help,” Gozzard said. “I met with my students a few days later and brought it up as we were looking for a community service project. My co-presidents really liked the idea.”
Starting in January, the FCCLA team will be hosting a hygiene product drive, collecting supplies from first-block classrooms and rewarding the class that collects the most products with treats such as breakfast trays and drinks.
“They have been building a plan—collecting boxes, making advertisements and coming up with ways to put it on our class Instagram account,” Gozzard said. “My chapter wanted to do our part in helping the community that is so close to us.”
As for how those in need can access these supplies, Baran says every GCPS staff member has access to the request form through Google Drive.
“Anybody can request supplies when they see a need or a student tells them or a family member requests it,” she said. “Any staff member … can fill out the form and it will go to the building counselor and then the counselor or myself will go fulfill the request.”
Reasons for these requests might be loss through fire, a placement change or simply a family in need, according to a press release. Utilizing the request system helps the organizers track and replenish the most requested items and sizes to keep the closet stocked up for each season.
“A mom of a kindergartener reached out to me and said, ‘At this time of the year, I want to start teaching my children about giving back to their community, and so we’d like to make a donation … and I’d like to bring him over and have him donate it,” Baran said. “I appreciate that people step up at this time of year but it really is a year-round need.”
Community members who wish to help with this effort can contact Baran at (434) 939-9028 or sbaran@greenecountyschools.com. A bank account has also been set up for anyone wishing to make a monetary donation.