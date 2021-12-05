Greene Co. Schools open student community closet

Starting in January, the FCCLA team will be hosting a hygiene product drive, collecting supplies from first-block classrooms and rewarding the class that collects the most products with treats such as breakfast trays and drinks.

“They have been building a plan—collecting boxes, making advertisements and coming up with ways to put it on our class Instagram account,” Gozzard said. “My chapter wanted to do our part in helping the community that is so close to us.”

As for how those in need can access these supplies, Baran says every GCPS staff member has access to the request form through Google Drive.

“Anybody can request supplies when they see a need or a student tells them or a family member requests it,” she said. “Any staff member … can fill out the form and it will go to the building counselor and then the counselor or myself will go fulfill the request.”

Reasons for these requests might be loss through fire, a placement change or simply a family in need, according to a press release. Utilizing the request system helps the organizers track and replenish the most requested items and sizes to keep the closet stocked up for each season.