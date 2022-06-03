Greene artist knits entertainment

Long before Mary Whittlesey moved to Greene County, she began knitting finger puppets to sell at local farmers’ markets. About a decade ago, Whittlesey, a third-generation knitter, joined her sister’s already established business and after moving to Greene in 2016 continued and expanded the venture.

Whittlesey had instant success with her whimsical creations in the Vermont markets where she started. With an abundance of tourists and a local population with ample disposable income her crafts flew off the shelf.

After moving, Whittlesey tried her hand at Central Virginia farmers’ markets but failed to get the traction she had up north and eventually stumbled on to C’ville Arts and Noon Whistle Pottery, two shops with receptive clientele and room for a local artisan. The fit was natural and Whittlesey found an outlet for her knitted puppets, mittens and hats as both Cville Arts and Noon Whistle Pottery have ample storefront for local crafters.

Whittlesey started working with Noon Whistle Pottery at the beginning of the pandemic as a way to market her wares more locally. She has grown to appreciate the proximity to home and the clientele and has immersed in the Greene County culture, her latest knitted creation being a Greene County Dragon, the mascot of William Monroe High School.

For Whittlesey, the whimsical woodland creations are both an homage to the forest of Vermont and a reflection of her love of nature. She also sees them as a method to counteract today’s technology.

“I feel like these are a great way to reduce screen time,” said Whittlesey. “The puppets and toddler mittens are my method of counteracting the tech revolution. A little kid strapped in a car seat can play with their mittens, the bumble bees, frogs or bears. It’s my way to rebel against screen time. Instead of playing with a tablet or a phone they can use their imaginations playing with the animals on their hands.”

Not surprisingly, Whittlesey’s business is strongest from August through December, partly because there is limited demand for mittens and hats duringCentral Virginia summers and partly because the majority of her sales are meant as gifts for nieces, nephews and grandkids. Whittlesey sells a variety of patterns, UVA, JMU and Virginia Tech colors and a variety of animals. The animal mittens are very popular and Whittlesey said the Kermit the Frog style is her best seller

“We have a lot of tourist traffic in the summer months, she said. “Sales usually start to go up in August and stay strong as people start thinking about Christmas shopping.”

For now, Whittlesey has no plans to move from her pandemic base at Noon Whistle Pottery.

“I love what I do,” she said. “This is a way to make people happy, to communicate and have fun. I wouldn’t change a thing.”