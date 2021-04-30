Grad planning under way for WMHS classes of ’20 & ’21

“The stadium will be set up for the graduation of the class of 2021, which will place at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning (June 5),” Brunelle said. “All seniors at this current time will be given four tickets for family members, friends—whoever they would like to share with to come into the stadium. That number is based on us following mitigation strategies and the governor’s order to make sure that everyone is socially distanced and maintaining proper accountability while we’re in the stadium.”

The class meeting last week was the first time many seniors have seen their classmates all year, due to the hybrid and virtual learning options this year. During the same day, PSAT testing was taking place in the school, seniors were picking up their graduation caps and gowns, juniors were ordering class rings and Blue Ridge Virtual Governor’s School seniors were giving presentations in the performing arts center.

On Saturday, April 24, the school held a modified prom for the senior class at the Barn at Lydia Mountain. With around 25% of the class attending, the students came to the site in two shifts, with cleaning and sanitizing in between.