Glamping site worries some

“More calls for us and we still need more deputies; trash on the road that we try to keep 810 picked up and we can’t keep it clean,” Smith said. “We have bicycles on this road every day. I sit in my living room and watch the bicycles go up and down the road.”

Murphy said even though the county didn’t require a traffic analysis for the project, Sojourners contracted with a company to do one and they will be there during the public hearing at the December Planning Commission meeting to present their findings. He said he expects the campground to be about 80% occupied in the spring, summer and fall and about 25% occupied in the winter, but the analysis will be done at 100% occupancy. A soil test showed the site could have supported about twice the number of units, but the goal is for the visitors to feel in nature and not on top of one another.

Shifflett also said the site will be very visible as you drive up Mutton Hollow Road, but Murphy said the goal is for it to blend as much as possible into the natural landscape that is there.

“Any actual building will look like a barn—like it’s supposed to be there,” Murphy said. “The idea is not to open up view sheds. The orientation (of the plot) and the plateaus make it so you can’t see.”