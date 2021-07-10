Girl Scout virtual summer camp brings joy to many

Two weeks ago, Greene County Girl Scouts offered a virtual summer camp experience that reached Girl Scouts across the country and even in other parts of the world.

Beth Mellott, Tabitha Cole and Grace and Sophie Mellott collaborated to offer summer camp to more than 500 registered Girl Scouts through Zoom and Facebook platforms. They offered songs, games and opportunities to showcase the work of the campers. The camp even provided the opportunity to earn a Journey at each level of Girl Scouting. A Journey is a program in which girls explore interests, learn skills and participate in a “Take Action” project. Journeys are required in order for a Girl Scout to earn the highest awards in Girl Scouting.

Planning for this camp began back in February when COVID-19 restrictions made the possibility of summer camp in its typical form unlikely. The team elected to offer a virtual program after the success of last summer’s shift to a virtual format.

“After last year, we felt comfortable enough with the technology to go virtual this year,” Camp Co-Director Beth Mellott said “We never anticipated having this many campers this year, though, so we definitely had to learn a few new things.”