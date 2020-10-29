Girl Scout Troop 5002 gathers 465 pounds of apples

Girl Scouts from Greene County Troop 5002 gleaned 465 pounds of apples today from a local orchard to feed their hungry neighbors in Greene.

The apples were picked up from the ground and were still 100% edible. All of the apples were donated to Feeding Greene, the Food Pantry of Greene County.

The eighth- and ninth-grade students learned about gleaning from Society of St. Andrew’s volunteer Jim Hassmer. The Society of St. Andrew brings people together to harvest and share healthy food, reduce food waste and build caring communities by offering nourishment to hungry neighbors.

Society of St. Andrew is always looking for more volunteers to help glean orchards and fields in our area. If you are interested, contact Hassmer at