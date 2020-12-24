Girl Scout cookie sales start

Also new this year are cookie gift certificates, which can be purchased by emailing info@gsvsc.org or calling (540) 777-5100. Certificates will be mailed to the gift giver or the receiver and are redeemable Jan. 14 through March 31, 2021, and cookies purchased in this manner will be shipped or picked up from the Skyline central office in Roanoke.

For the purposes of cookie sale goals and individual prizes, gift certificates will benefit the troop rather than the individual scout. Online cookie sales can be made through an individual scout’s sales page to receive credit per girl.

“The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls about entrepreneurship as they have fun learning essential skills like money management, public speaking and decision making, which set them up for a lifetime of success,” Pfister said. “Nine in 10 Girl Scouts say the cookie program has built their entrepreneurship skills and their interest in pursuing entrepreneurship as a career path—so every cookie purchase is an investment in the world-changing business leaders of tomorrow. What’s more, each and every purchase stays local to power amazing experiences and leadership opportunities for girls in communities across the United States.”

Greene County has 48 active girls in kindergarten through 10th grade in Girl Scouts and 39 volunteers. Mellott’s troop is working on setting up drive-thru cookie booth options for Greene County. When available, the details will be posted in our In & Around Greene segment. Cookies are $5 per box and the same varieties will be sold as last year.

