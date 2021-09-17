Get fired up for 6th Clay Festival

The festival is supported by the Art Guild of Greene, who provide volunteers to staff the art booths and host out-of-town artists in their homes for the event each year.

“John and I used to do art shows for a living, so we tried to incorporate everything that we loved about art shows, trying to make it the most fun art show—for the artists and for the people that attend—that we could,” Horan said. “It’s really fun for the hosts, too, because they develop relationships with different people. We even have volunteers or relatives from out of town and friends come, and they consider it a reunion every year to come to the clay festival and help out—and get their pottery fix in, too.”

According to Horan, Alun Ward of Blue Ridge Pottery has contributed every year by providing raku demonstrations—a process of quickly firing a kiln to the exact temperature where the glaze or surface finish begins to melt, and then cooling it quickly. Although he will not be holding a demonstration at this year’s event, Ward has been hard at work throwing pots for his personal artist booth at the fair. Blue Ridge Pottery also usually gives handmade thank-you gifts to all the volunteers at the event.