Get a holiday shopping jump-start with bazaar

The members of the Woman’s Club of Greene County are looking forward to its 46th annual Holiday Craft Bazaar at Ruckersville Elementary School. On Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., vendors will be set up inside the school along with food trucks and sale of raffle tickets. Proceeds from the annual sale help to fund the club’s scholarship program, which has given $12,000 to college-bound young women from William Monroe High School in the past three years alone—thanks in large part to the success of this event.
The bazaar will not have live entertainment this year, but 36 vendors have so far agreed to participate and Sombrero’s, Order Up and Slice Versa food trucks will be on hand to provide sustenance as you peruse the handmade items up for sale.
“This year we took kind of baby steps toward (the event) because as the COVID rates were going up, I wasn’t quite sure … whether they were going to let us in the school,” said club treasurer Monica Waugh, who took over planning the bazaar five years ago. “In terms of the bazaar and the way that it’s been in the past, it’s in really good shape.”
Many vendors return every year, such as Pat Jones of Charlottesville, who brings a large selection of fall and holiday floral arrangements and wreaths. Pat Jones of Gordonsville brings stained glass and up-cycled felted birds and ornaments; Hilda Schriver of Hilda’s Crafts brings handy kitchen items like bowl and pot holders and casserole carriers; Cory Ryan of the Art Guild of Greene will be there with her jewelry, quilled cards and woven pine needle baskets; and Dawn Muir will have note cards and scrapbooking pages ready to populate with memories.
“I’m really tickled with the selection of vendors we have this year,” Waugh said. “We’ve got many, many new people because so many events have been canceled. We’ve actually had people who saw our Facebook ads and have expressed interest and we’ve gotten a bunch of new people that way.”
Several Woman’s Club members will also have booths: Mary Kovach will have watercolor cards and paintings; Terri Proffitt will have gemstone and resin jewelry; Mary Ames is bringing her collection of totes, cosmetic and craft bags; new member Pat Shepard will have handmade décor pillows and baby blankets. More vendors will provide gooey cinnamon buns, artisan breads, Christmas ornaments, baby teethers, skin care items and handmade soaps, knitted and crocheted items and sensory play items for children.
“This has been our primary fundraiser,” Waugh said. “Because we like to give lots of money away, we try to do other things (like) our book sale that we had earlier—the proceeds from that go to the scholarship fund as well. The children’s gift project is funded by our yard sale and that’s coming up too.”
The Woman’s Club also hosts the annual Caring for Children Christmas Gift Program, funded through yard sales in the spring for the past 15 years. To make a donation to help provide wrapped gifts to 400 children in need in Greene County, visit www.womansclubgreene.org. For information on joining the club, contact Maura Rodriguez at wcofgreene
@embarqmail.com or call (434) 990-0403.
To pre-shop or see pictures of items that will be for sale at the bazaar, visit the Woman’s Club on Facebook @gvawc. Ruckersville Elementary School is at 105 Progress Ave. in Ruckersville. Admission and parking are both free. Masks will be required for all within the school building per state guidelines and hand-washing stations will be available at the entrance and near the food trucks.