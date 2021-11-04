Get a holiday shopping jump-start with bazaar

The members of the Woman’s Club of Greene County are looking forward to its 46th annual Holiday Craft Bazaar at Ruckersville Elementary School. On Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., vendors will be set up inside the school along with food trucks and sale of raffle tickets. Proceeds from the annual sale help to fund the club’s scholarship program, which has given $12,000 to college-bound young women from William Monroe High School in the past three years alone—thanks in large part to the success of this event.

The bazaar will not have live entertainment this year, but 36 vendors have so far agreed to participate and Sombrero’s, Order Up and Slice Versa food trucks will be on hand to provide sustenance as you peruse the handmade items up for sale.

“This year we took kind of baby steps toward (the event) because as the COVID rates were going up, I wasn’t quite sure … whether they were going to let us in the school,” said club treasurer Monica Waugh, who took over planning the bazaar five years ago. “In terms of the bazaar and the way that it’s been in the past, it’s in really good shape.”