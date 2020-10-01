GCRC 41st Annual Pig Roast set to take place October 10

For more than four decades, Greene County Republicans have gathered yearly to hear politicians speak, listen to music and enjoy great food and each other’s company at October Hill in Stanardsville.

The Greene County Republican Committee (GCRC) is gearing up to host its 41st Annual Pig Roast on Saturday, Oct. 10, from noon-3 p.m. with one slight change. Due to COVID-19, they will not be roasting at the site this year, but there will be food trucks and local restaurants there for participants to enjoy a good meal.

The GOP Pig Roast was started by Frances Haney 41 years ago as a way to spotlight Greene County and to introduce George Allen Jr. as the candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates.

The spotlight worked as Washington Redskins Coach George Allen mentioned it in his commentary during the game the next day. Coach Allen and his wife visited to support their son in his first run for office. About 350 people showed up for the first pig roast.

The emcee for this year’s event will be John Fredericks of the John Fredericks Show radio program, who is also the chairman for the Trump campaign in Virginia.