GCRC 41st Annual Pig Roast set to take place October 10

For more than four decades, Greene County Republicans have gathered yearly to hear politicians speak, listen to music and enjoy great food and each other’s company at October Hill in Stanardsville.
The Greene County Republican Committee (GCRC) is gearing up to host its 41st Annual Pig Roast on Saturday, Oct. 10, from noon-3 p.m. with one slight change. Due to COVID-19, they will not be roasting at the site this year, but there will be food trucks and local restaurants there for participants to enjoy a good meal.
The GOP Pig Roast was started by Frances Haney 41 years ago as a way to spotlight Greene County and to introduce George Allen Jr. as the candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates.
The spotlight worked as Washington Redskins Coach George Allen mentioned it in his commentary during the game the next day. Coach Allen and his wife visited to support their son in his first run for office. About 350 people showed up for the first pig roast.
The emcee for this year’s event will be John Fredericks of the John Fredericks Show radio program, who is also the chairman for the Trump campaign in Virginia.
Speakers for the event include Daniel Gade, running against Sen. Mark Warner for the U.S. Senate seat; Bob Good, running for the 5th District U.S. House seat; Virginia Sen. Amanda Chase, 11th District, who is running for Virginia governor; Virginia 58th District Del. Rob Bell; Virginia Beach lawyer Tim Anderson, who is a proponent for Second Amendment rights; Virginia 84th District Del. Glenn Davis, who is running for Virginia lieutenant governor; retired U.S. Air Force veteran Lance Allen, who is running for Virginia lieutenant governor; Greene County Commonwealth’s Attorney Edwin Consolvo; and Thomas Turner, the state chair for the Young Republicans of Virginia Federation.
Blair’s West is the band and they will play from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., sponsored by Maybelle’s Market.
There will be a pumpkin painting contest for the kids.
Representatives from Latinos for Trump and Black Voices for Trump are also expected to be there.
“This is a great time to hear from candidates, enjoy time with friends and be part of the large Republican family we have here in Greene,” said Kimmie Kruskamp, second vice chair of the GCRC and chairwoman of the Madison Greene Young Republicans. “We’re hoping people come out and support not only the candidates, but [those offering food] and their livelihoods.”
Due to COVID-19 health restrictions, and in an effort to keep up with the tradition of a free event for the community, the GCRC will offer a $5 voucher for the first 50 guests for the food. There will be no cover charge to enter, either. The GCRC does use the event as a fundraiser and will accept donations.
Additional speakers and guests may be announced once confirmed. Visit the event’s Facebook page at https://bit.ly/2FRZ53T to keep up with the latest news.
October Hill Farm is off Va. Route 810 across the road from 14200 Dyke Road in Stanardsville.
