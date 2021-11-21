GC native World War II veteran, 102, recalls world travels with the Army

In early summer of 1942, he was on the move, boarding a Liberty Ship in Boston with a company of engineers and a company of medics bound for Ireland. Here they stayed in Quonset huts outside of a castle. From England, they got on another ship headed for North Africa, where the Africa Campaign included fighting in the deserts of Egypt and Libya.

The journey through the North Sea, “was pretty rough at that time,” the veteran said, and the quarters were crowded. Mallory never did get seasick though he did get an eyeful.

“When we went through the Rock of Gibraltar, I thought we must be going to Africa,” he said. “It looked like two big huge rocks sticking up out of the ocean and the ship went between it. I knew then we were probably going to get into something.”

Known as The Rock, in ancient times the geographical feature formed the northern-most of the twin Pillars of Hercules guarding the passage between the Mediterranean and the Atlantic, according to historynet.com. Mallory remembered landing in Africa at nighttime.

“We spread out, took our bedrolls, laid them on ground, went to sleep in the wide-open desert,” he said.