GARDEN: Control invasive plants during winter months

Winter (the dormant season) is a great time to identify and control invasive plants – it is not hot and humid and there are no wasps, no snakes and fewer ticks.

In winter, visibility is much easier as you are not looking at a sea of green. Many invasive plants that are good candidates for winter control are evergreen and easy to spot. If you find plants that are difficult to identify in winter but that you suspect may be invasive, flag them (using orange tape or flags) and come back to them in the spring.

Manual control (pulling and cutting) is effective in winter and if using an herbicide, there is less risk of accidentally damaging dormant native plants as they are safely tucked away under the leaf litter.

Search for Natives on the Forest Floor - Then Find the Invasives

As you walk your property, search for green amongst the leaf litter as you will want to identify native plants and vines so that you do not accidentally damage them.

At ground level, you may find native ferns, sedges and club mosses like running-cedar. If you find evergreen vines, there is only one native vine that it could be and that is coral honeysuckle depending on where you live it may lose or retain its leaves in winter.