GARDEN: Control invasive plants during winter months

Winter (the dormant season) is a great time to identify and control invasive plants – it is not hot and humid and there are no wasps, no snakes and fewer ticks.
In winter, visibility is much easier as you are not looking at a sea of green. Many invasive plants that are good candidates for winter control are evergreen and easy to spot. If you find plants that are difficult to identify in winter but that you suspect may be invasive, flag them (using orange tape or flags) and come back to them in the spring.
Manual control (pulling and cutting) is effective in winter and if using an herbicide, there is less risk of accidentally damaging dormant native plants as they are safely tucked away under the leaf litter.
Search for Natives on the Forest Floor - Then Find the Invasives
As you walk your property, search for green amongst the leaf litter as you will want to identify native plants and vines so that you do not accidentally damage them.
At ground level, you may find native ferns, sedges and club mosses like running-cedar. If you find evergreen vines, there is only one native vine that it could be and that is coral honeysuckle depending on where you live it may lose or retain its leaves in winter.
Once you know what natives you have, search out the invasive vines like Japanese honeysuckle (Lonicera japonica), English ivy (Hedera helix), periwinkles (Vinca spp.), and wintercreeper (Euonymous fortunei). These grow on the forest floor and up anything they can find.
Spray invasive vines with an herbicide on a sunny day with no wind and where the temperature is above 45 degrees. Treat larger vines with the cut stump method as long as the vine is not frozen and the herbicide does not freeze when applied. Cut the vine and immediately treat the stump with herbicide. Alternatively, you can pull them out when the ground is moist (bag and dispose).
Another green invasive plant found on the forest floor is garlic mustard (Alliaria petiolata). This plant taints the soil with toxins, inhibiting forest tree regeneration.
A biennial herbaceous plant, garlic mustard has dull green rosettes of kidney-shaped leaves with scalloped margins. If you crush the leaves, they smell like garlic.
Garlic mustard is difficult to pull as a rosette but can be done when the ground is moist. A foliar spray using herbicide is recommended to treat this plant.
Shrubs and Trees
Moving up from the forest floor, take the time to identify the native shrubs and trees commonly found in our area such as our native holly, mountain laurel, Eastern red cedar, and native azalea. Then, search for the invasive plants that will cause damage to the ecosystem if not controlled.
Chinese privet (Ligustrum sinense) is one of the easiest plants to identify in winter. It is semi-evergreen with leaves arranged opposite each other and dark purple berries hanging and projecting outward in winter. The fruits are poisonous to humans if eaten. You will often find this plant along fence lines and roadsides. Just cutting back the top growth will cause the roots to send up fast-growing stems.
Multiflora rose (Rosa multiflora) will retain the red rosehips from spent flowers into winter and has sharp thorns curved like a cat’s claws. Dormant leaf buds are also usually red, causing the green-stemmed, red-fruited plant to stand out in winter.
Japanese barberry (Berberis thunbergii) is deciduous, but the leaves remain until quite late and in early winter the small paddle-shaped leaves turn from golden to crimson. It has needle-like thorns and red berries that persist into winter.
Burning bush (Euonymus alatus), a landscape favorite, is also invasive. This plant loses its bright red leaves in winter, but it has a distinct winged branch structure to help with winter identification. The plant is a prolific fruiter which makes it a big concern. The fruits ripen in fall and have a split, purplish husk.
Control of Invasive Trees
Invasive trees can be tagged in winter for treatment after June as the best time to treat trees is during the growing season (from when fully leafed out to leaf drop). While trees can be treated in winter, herbicides will be less effective at this time.
Tree-of-heaven (Ailanthus altissima) can reach a height of 80 feet. The trunk is pale tan or gray and is smoother than that of most native trees. Seed clusters lose their color in winter and remain on the tree for many months.
Princess tree (Paulownia tomentosa) is a large-growing tree that has clusters of pecan-shaped black capsules that split open in late winter, each capsule releasing thousands of tiny winged seeds.
Callery pear (Pyrus calleryana) has brown bark, a pyramidal shape and sharp thorns. In winter you will also see small pear clusters on long thin stems.
