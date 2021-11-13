Foothills Winery: Planting new life in historic soil

Ken Melville didn’t intend to buy a winery when he attended the auction of the land where the tasting room for the former Autumn Hill Vineyards is situated in Dyke. He was one of the few bidders at the site off Bingham Mountain Road. He just wanted to check it out since it is near his home.

“I placed my bid shaking so much, I couldn’t even sign the paperwork,” Melville recently remembered. But it wasn’t until he purchased the place that the dream began to take shape.

Melville, one of 10 children, had considered operating a farm brewery at the site, but knew financially he was at his limits. That’s where some of his siblings came in.

There are five daughters and five sons in the Melville family, so he invited his brothers and sisters to Greene County for a bus tour of the site.

“He said, ‘Are you interested in investing?’ We saw that he had the winery building and six acres, but there weren’t any vines, so we said we weren’t that interested,” Joan Melville-Kohls said. “Ken was keeping the place and we told them if they ever sell the house with the vineyard to let us know.”

Well, the Kohlses received a call in 2019 that Ed Schwab was ready to sell the main house and property with the vines.