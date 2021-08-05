Firefly Broadband project presented to county

A preliminary cost for Greene County’s grant match to bring gigabit-speed internet into the county is roughly $2 million, according to a presentation at the Board of Supervisors meeting July 27. The opportunity is part of the Regional Internet Service Expansion (RISE) partnership with Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC), Firefly, Dominion Energy and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC).
Melissa Gay, communications and membership services manager for CVEC, told supervisors if the boundaries for needed service in Greene don’t grow, a preliminary estimate to bring Firefly Fiber Broadband to the unserved or underserved homes in the county will cost $13.2 million. In partnership with REC, the project will bring approximately 220 miles of fiber directly to about 1,936 homes in Greene County, west of Quinque. Firefly intends to apply for $3.9 million from the Virginia Technology Initiative (VATI) grant funds and ask Greene County for $2 million in matching contributions.
To be considered unserved or underserved, a homeowner would either have no internet service available or would need to be getting service at or below 25 megabytes for downloads and 3 megabytes for uploads. If someone is only able to receive WiFi through cellular phone service or satellite service, they are automatically considered to be unserved, she said.
“These numbers are preliminary as we’re still conducting the study, so that area could expand or contract depending on the data that we receive from the speed tests in our survey,” Gay said. “So, this is our ballpark number. We cannot apply for funding from VATI for areas that are currently served at 25/3 speeds.”
Firefly will come before the supervisors again on Aug. 24 with firm numbers to request the county to pass a resolution about whether to join the VATI application for the project. Then it will submit a VATI grant for the entire project—in addition to Greene, the project includes Madison, Albemarle, Louisa, Fluvanna, Powhatan, Cumberland, Appomattox, Amherst, Nelson, Buckingham and Goochland counties—by the Sept. 14 due date.
“The awards should be announced in December and as you all don’t have Dominion Energy (for power), they have to get permission from the SCC (State Corporation Commission) first,” Gay said. “This is an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as we see it with the funds that are being allocated … the governor plans to allot $700 million for broadband. This is a great time to launch internet in your county and get some assistance.”
Gay noted that funding passed by Congress for COVID-19 recovery could be used by the county for its portion of the project financing.
Gay said fiber will be draped along REC poles and brought to the house in the same fashion. Firefly will pay for the first 2,500 feet of fiber from the pole to the structure, but those with a long driveway may have to pay for the additional length of lines to their home and that would be worked out later.
Gay said construction is expected to begin in 2022 and within six months of the start, Firefly said it would expect to have its first home connection in Greene County.
Firefly is a subsidiary of CVEC with about 25 employees. Gay said Firefly began on Jan. 1, 2018, with five subscribers and will have 10,000 subscribers by this Labor Day.
The last day to turn in a speed test is Saturday, Aug. 7 at www.fireflyva.com/rise.