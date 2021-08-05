Firefly Broadband project presented to county

Firefly will come before the supervisors again on Aug. 24 with firm numbers to request the county to pass a resolution about whether to join the VATI application for the project. Then it will submit a VATI grant for the entire project—in addition to Greene, the project includes Madison, Albemarle, Louisa, Fluvanna, Powhatan, Cumberland, Appomattox, Amherst, Nelson, Buckingham and Goochland counties—by the Sept. 14 due date.

“The awards should be announced in December and as you all don’t have Dominion Energy (for power), they have to get permission from the SCC (State Corporation Commission) first,” Gay said. “This is an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as we see it with the funds that are being allocated … the governor plans to allot $700 million for broadband. This is a great time to launch internet in your county and get some assistance.”

Gay noted that funding passed by Congress for COVID-19 recovery could be used by the county for its portion of the project financing.

Gay said fiber will be draped along REC poles and brought to the house in the same fashion. Firefly will pay for the first 2,500 feet of fiber from the pole to the structure, but those with a long driveway may have to pay for the additional length of lines to their home and that would be worked out later.