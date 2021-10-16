Farm Bureau holds annual membership meeting, dinner

The Greene County Farm Bureau held its annual membership meeting and dinner on Thursday, Oct. 7, at Blue Ridge Café in Ruckersville. This was the first in-person annual meeting since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Joanne Burkholder, who is going into her 14th year as president of the bureau, reported that the local bureau is doing well.
“We give a lot of money and we are blessed that we can do that,” Burkholder said. “We work on a budget and decide what we can do.”
The Greene County Farm Bureau in 2020 gave:
- $300 to 4-H
- $250 sponsorship to Farm Safety Day
- $50 for awards at the Virginia State Fair
- $2,000: $500 to each of the three volunteer fire departments and $500 to the rescue squad
- $4,000: $1,000 scholarship to two high school seniors and two Greene County Tech Center seniors
Women’s Committee Chair Cheryl McDaniel noted that her committee donated money to Westover United Methodist Church so it could participate in Tuesday’s Table to help feed those in need. Additionally, the committee donated to Feeding Greene, the county’s food pantry, as well as the animal shelter and buying books for schools as part of Agriculture in the Classroom week.
“We were not able to read them, but we were able to deliver them to the schools,” McDaniel said. “And we had about 40 books so that was pretty good. We did miss reading, though.”
Bob Grassi, who has served as secretary/treasurer for 14 years, stepped down from the role. The organization honored him with a blanket with a photo of his dog—The General—on it at the end of the meeting.
“I have enjoyed working with Joanne,” Grassi said. “We came from a very small, little farm bureau organization to a pretty wealthy, great farm bureau and we’re doing a lot in the community.”
Steve Morris, a member of the nominating committee, presented a slate of directors for the 2021-22 year, which passed unanimously. They are:
- President Joanne Burkholder
- Vice President Davis Lamb
- Secretary/Treasurer Cheryl McDaniel
- Steve Catalano
- Bob Runkle
- Ashleigh Cason
- Anthony Houchens
- Scott Winslow
- Sharon Morris, chair of the Women’s Committee
“I would like to say we’re always open for new ladies,” Sharon Morris said.
Dana Fisher, district field services director for Virginia Farm Bureau, discussed some of the benefits of being a farm bureau member. The cost to be a member is $40 and you do not need to be a producer to be a member or receive the many discounts provided to members. To join, contact Jennifer Cox at (434) 985-7057 or visit the Greene County Farm Bureau office at 45A Business Park Drive in Ruckersville.
Fisher also said staff polled people at the Virginia State Fair this year.
“A lot of times, the message you hear is not always the most common but it’s the loudest. And it may not be the most positive message, such as when they have to slow down to wait for a tractor to move or they see something on the internet that makes them scared or upset about what we do,” Fisher said. “So, we wanted to give a chance for everybody to talk and the response was overwhelmingly positive.”
The guest speaker was Robert Mills, the Virginia Farm Bureau Foundation’s state board member.
“Folks, what I wanted to come here and share with you guys is we’ve been through a lot of challenges,” Mills said. “As I think about this pandemic, I’m an optimist. As a farmer you have to be an optimist. So, I thought, what kind of positive message could I bring in this pandemic that we’re in the middle of? I tried to find one good thing that has come out of this. For the first time in my generation, the American people were concerned about their food. Can y’all remember the great toilet paper famine of 2020? Well, not only were the shelves empty of toilet paper, they were empty of food.”
Mills said for the first time in his life he went to the grocery store and found no meat, no milk, no bread and no cheese, and realized how vulnerable the industry is.
“For the first time the American people were concerned about one, their food, and two, the American farmer,” Mills said. “For so many years, the American people have sat back and figured every time they went to the grocery store, the shelves would be full.”
He added that farmers and ranchers never missed a beat during the pandemic, but people realized how little it might take to hinder the supply chain to get that food to them.
“We have a unique opportunity right now that we have never had in my lifetime and may never have again,” Mills said. “We have an audience of people that want to be reassured that we will never stop. The Farm Bureau has an opportunity to get in front of as many people as it possibly can. It is time for us to tell our story. This window will close when this pandemic ceases and we will miss the opportunity to tell our story.”
For more information about the farm bureau, visit https://www.vafb.com/offices/ruckersville.