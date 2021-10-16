Farm Bureau holds annual membership meeting, dinner

Fisher also said staff polled people at the Virginia State Fair this year.

“A lot of times, the message you hear is not always the most common but it’s the loudest. And it may not be the most positive message, such as when they have to slow down to wait for a tractor to move or they see something on the internet that makes them scared or upset about what we do,” Fisher said. “So, we wanted to give a chance for everybody to talk and the response was overwhelmingly positive.”

The guest speaker was Robert Mills, the Virginia Farm Bureau Foundation’s state board member.

“Folks, what I wanted to come here and share with you guys is we’ve been through a lot of challenges,” Mills said. “As I think about this pandemic, I’m an optimist. As a farmer you have to be an optimist. So, I thought, what kind of positive message could I bring in this pandemic that we’re in the middle of? I tried to find one good thing that has come out of this. For the first time in my generation, the American people were concerned about their food. Can y’all remember the great toilet paper famine of 2020? Well, not only were the shelves empty of toilet paper, they were empty of food.”