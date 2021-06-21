Event June 26 to show how He Restores

“It’s not like there are the 12 steps and that’s it,” Michael Bienz said.

“The 12 steps are still a guide for us but we can go wherever is needed and that’s beautiful,” Kasie Bienz said. “There has been a lot of healing that we have gone through ourselves. We’re not there saying they need to do dah, dah, dah; no, we really have taken each step and have worked through it in our own hearts before we give it to them.”

Michael and Kasie both said they hope people invite others to the event.

“This is a celebration of the people who had the courage to chase healing down and they’ve received it,” Michael Bienz said.

“A lot of times we don’t always feel like healing is possible and I think the world almost teaches people you have to get over it,” Kasie Bienz said. “But, that’s not real. Yes, we have move past things, but we have to let our hearts heal from them to truly move past.”

“We have to go through it—not around it—that’s where the healing is,” Michael Bienz said.

He added there are no qualifiers for attendance to the free family-friendly event except that you are breathing; it is really for everyone in the community.

The event will be from 3:30-7 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, at Greene Commons, 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville. For more information about Restore, visit www.herestores.com. For information about Restore Greene, email restoregreene@gmail.com. Restore meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at The Barn at 85 Summit View Drive (off Amicus Road) in Ruckersville.

