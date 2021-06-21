Event June 26 to show how He Restores

In February, Michael and Kasie Bienz sought to bring healing to those in Greene County suffering from addiction by opening a Restore location in the county. Later this month, the Bienzes—along with many other friends—are going to share how they’ve been impacted by the program.
Restore is a Christ-centered support group with sites in Culpeper, Madison and Rappahannock counties and the Greene location kicked off its weekly meetings Feb. 2.
Legacy Church has offered space for the group’s meetings and both Michael and Kasie are volunteers, so other than paper and ink—and some food and drinks—they’ve spent very little money to this point. The church had helped the pair create a budget and donations are accepted through a link on the church’s website, so they weren’t sure how much they had available.
“We have been blessed,” Michael Bienz said. “We decided in the beginning of the whole thing that every dollar that was put in there we were pouring right back into the community. With zero expenses, all of this can go right back.”
That’s what the “He’s Healing” event on Saturday, June 26, is all about.
“We’ve made it through all 12 steps and we have watched the Lord work on people’s lives and these people are experiencing healing,” Michael Bienz said. “They’re experiencing freedom and just deliverance from things. It’s a beautiful thing and we want the rest of Greene to know about it.”
Restore Greene is supplying food, drinks, fun and games for the children at Greene Commons in Stanardsville.
“The only thing people need to bring is themselves and that way they can hear about what’s happening,” he said.
There will be individual singing and the worship team from Legacy will be there to sing a bit, as well.
“We expected this here,” Michael Bienz said. “You can’t hear the word of the Lord, apply it to your life and (have) it fail.”
And with the group at Restore, there are a lot of people willing to walk the walk with each other.
“One of the beautiful things about the group is that when it started off we said it’s not a lecture, it’s a big conversation and we lead where the conversation goes,” said Kasie Bienz. “At first people would stay after to talk to me, but now they’re getting together with each other. We have people that are struggling with drugs and alcohol, but we (also) have people struggling with porn and food addictions. We also have people who aren’t really struggling with any kind of addiction; they just need healing in their life. It’s really come together. We’re walking with them, but everyone is walking together.”
Even though they’ve completed the 12 steps already, weekly meetings continue on and they’ll begin again at the first step at their regular Tuesday meeting starting June 29, though there will be other aspects they can teach. And some joined mid-session.
“It’s not like there are the 12 steps and that’s it,” Michael Bienz said.
“The 12 steps are still a guide for us but we can go wherever is needed and that’s beautiful,” Kasie Bienz said. “There has been a lot of healing that we have gone through ourselves. We’re not there saying they need to do dah, dah, dah; no, we really have taken each step and have worked through it in our own hearts before we give it to them.”
Michael and Kasie both said they hope people invite others to the event.
“This is a celebration of the people who had the courage to chase healing down and they’ve received it,” Michael Bienz said.
“A lot of times we don’t always feel like healing is possible and I think the world almost teaches people you have to get over it,” Kasie Bienz said. “But, that’s not real. Yes, we have move past things, but we have to let our hearts heal from them to truly move past.”
“We have to go through it—not around it—that’s where the healing is,” Michael Bienz said.
He added there are no qualifiers for attendance to the free family-friendly event except that you are breathing; it is really for everyone in the community.
The event will be from 3:30-7 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, at Greene Commons, 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville. For more information about Restore, visit www.herestores.com. For information about Restore Greene, email restoregreene@gmail.com. Restore meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at The Barn at 85 Summit View Drive (off Amicus Road) in Ruckersville.