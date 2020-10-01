Ethyle Cole Giuseppe: her life & interesting times

Many people in Greene County know of Ethyle Giuseppe and her extraordinary generosity to the people of this county, whether by the hundreds of thousands of dollars she contributed to worthy causes or her tireless energy as a doer. Ethyle died on Oct. 24, 2019—she would have been 102 on Sept. 27. Born in 1918, she lived through the influenza pandemic that struck the country later that year. I wonder what she would have thought of our current situation.
The Greene County Historical Society is especially grateful to Ethyle, whose contribution along with that of her brother Linwood made the museum as we know it possible. Telling her story helps to tell how people in Greene lived and worked and played over the last 100 years. There is too much to say in a single article, and we hope to continue this saga, much of it based on Ethyle’s own stories from oral histories, in future articles.
Ethyle gave us a tintype of her grandmother, Harriet Sims Cole, who lived on the Cole Farm on Va. Route 810. It shows Harriet in a beautiful striped dress with gold earrings and buckle. Ethyle’s mother, Edna Lee Parrott, was born in 1897. She married William Franklin Cole Sr., and together they had six children, the last of which was Ethyle, born in 1918. By then they were living on a farm on Simms Road, which runs between Middle River and South River roads. She weighed less than 5 pounds and her parents thought, “This one isn’t going to make it” — in fact, her birth certificate merely states “Unnamed child.” But make it Ethyle did, and in fine style. During the flu epidemic, her mother put this very small baby in a bureau drawer to be away from the other children. One mild day Edna put her outside in a zinc bathtub to get some fresh air, where she could keep an eye on her from the kitchen window. To her horror, she saw a bear amble down and begin licking apple sauce from the baby’s face. What to do? She waited, and eventually the bear wandered off up the hill. She was the only member of the family not to get sick with the flu; both her father and her 7-year-old brother died from it in April 1919.
Edna remarried in 1928, becoming the wife of Robert Edgar Rhodes, known as “Daddy” to Ethyle and “Doc Rhodes” to the world at large. The family moved to the large farm overlooking South River that would eventually belong to Ethyle’s half-brother Linwood A. Rhodes, born the following year. Given that her mother had a farm to run and a large house and family to look after, Ethyle became the babysitter for Linwood; they remained close throughout his life. As a baby, he sat on her lap for meals and eventually they went to school together, on foot for the first three years (the bigger children picked her up and tossed her across the little creeks on the way), then in a buggy that had cost $88 and later in a school bus. Like most other American children they played baseball—we have his glove and ball on display.
Edna was not too busy to organize picnics every July to raise money for South River Methodist Church; money that among other things helped the church elders to have it put on log rollers and hauled across the river to higher ground. Ethyle always remembered how hard her mother worked and how successful she was and that example was a motivating force throughout Ethyle’s life. She also remembered that at one picnic she found a dime in the grass, and after a great deal of soul searching, treated herself to a second glass of the 5-cent lemonade that was being made by their neighbor, Charlie Teel. But her conscience smote her—she turned in the remaining nickel to her mother, was severely scolded, and the nickel went in the collection plate the following Sunday.
There seems to have been a deal of trouble that Ethyle, with Linwood, got into. On another occasion the pair, having watched closely how their father handled his model T, decided they would ride to Sunday school instead of walking. She persuaded Edgar to park the vehicle facing downhill— “it will be easier for you to get going daddy”—and when the time came, the two got in and set off down what is a very steep hill towards South River. Unfortunately, Ethyle did not know how to change gear, so the whole journey, after somehow safely navigating across the river and on down the road to the church, was made in first gear. She was given good advice about how to change gear by Tom Shelton, and eventually, miraculously, the pair arrived home. She noted the pair was grounded for some time.
Ethyle’s childhood in the 1920s and 1930s was also punctuated by music. As well as the hymns regularly sung in church, her parents purchased a Victrola, also on display now, “so that my sisters would have music to dance to when their beaux came courting.” GCHS has some 1925 catalogs from the Bella Hess company in New York, a source of many mail-order goods for local people; perhaps dresses and shoes like these were among the things the Rhodes family also purchased. The South River swimming hole was a favorite hangout on hot summer afternoons. As teenagers, Ethyle and her cousin Aggie (Agnes Shelton House) posed for the camera there.
Ethyle explained how her name came to be spelled that way. With no name on her birth certificate, her parents called her “Ethel,” but the only other Ethel she knew was a man, named Ethel Pickering Brill. He was known all his life, for obvious reasons, as EP. So she changed her name to Ethyl. However, at some point, she did not say when, she discovered the existence of Ethyl Alcohol— “the principle ingredient in alcoholic beverages like beer, wine or brandy.” A lifelong teetotaler, this did not sit well, even at a young age, so she became Ethyle and Ethyle she remained.
She did well at school, both in schoolwork and as a worker; she had been secretary to the principal during lunch and study hall. In June 1936, Ethyle was the salutatorian for the first class to graduate out of William Monroe High School, making a speech that was more of a thank you to the welcoming adult world for all they had done to make schooling possible than a way of telling the world to watch out, here we come. When school was over, she attended Strayer University in Washington, D.C., graduating in accountancy in 1941. By then, Ethyle was all of 22 years old; for her, the rest of her life would be another 80 years, and she made the most of it.
We will do a follow-up article covering some of those 80 adventurous years. Meanwhile, if you have any Ethyle stories to share, and we know many people do, send them to us at info@greenehistory.org and we will add them to our archives. The museum is open again, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Social distancing rules apply. Visit www.greenehistory.org for more Greene County history.
