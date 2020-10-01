Ethyle Cole Giuseppe: her life & interesting times

Many people in Greene County know of Ethyle Giuseppe and her extraordinary generosity to the people of this county, whether by the hundreds of thousands of dollars she contributed to worthy causes or her tireless energy as a doer. Ethyle died on Oct. 24, 2019—she would have been 102 on Sept. 27. Born in 1918, she lived through the influenza pandemic that struck the country later that year. I wonder what she would have thought of our current situation.

The Greene County Historical Society is especially grateful to Ethyle, whose contribution along with that of her brother Linwood made the museum as we know it possible. Telling her story helps to tell how people in Greene lived and worked and played over the last 100 years. There is too much to say in a single article, and we hope to continue this saga, much of it based on Ethyle’s own stories from oral histories, in future articles.

Ethyle gave us a tintype of her grandmother, Harriet Sims Cole, who lived on the Cole Farm on Va. Route 810. It shows Harriet in a beautiful striped dress with gold earrings and buckle. Ethyle’s mother, Edna Lee Parrott, was born in 1897. She married William Franklin Cole Sr., and together they had six children, the last of which was Ethyle, born in 1918. By then they were living on a farm on Simms Road, which runs between Middle River and South River roads. She weighed less than 5 pounds and her parents thought, “This one isn’t going to make it” — in fact, her birth certificate merely states “Unnamed child.” But make it Ethyle did, and in fine style. During the flu epidemic, her mother put this very small baby in a bureau drawer to be away from the other children. One mild day Edna put her outside in a zinc bathtub to get some fresh air, where she could keep an eye on her from the kitchen window. To her horror, she saw a bear amble down and begin licking apple sauce from the baby’s face. What to do? She waited, and eventually the bear wandered off up the hill. She was the only member of the family not to get sick with the flu; both her father and her 7-year-old brother died from it in April 1919.