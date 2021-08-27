Empowering Gen Z in class: Greene County teacher’s new book offers a guide

“I’m going to have to switch gears in terms of how I communicate with them and how I talk to them,” she said.

Hernandez said there are traits that can be attributed to the different generations that come from the time period that they grew up in.

“Gen X parents want me, as the teacher, to tell them how they can support their child,” she said. “Millennials are different; they don’t want to be told what I think they should do. They want input over the teacher and classroom. It’s a different way of approaching things, but you can still get to the same goal.”

Hernandez said the most important thing she has to do is make sure the person in front of her is the most important person in the world at that time.

“It’s being in the moment. It’s not about having an agenda,” she said. “It’s about looking at the people in front of me, treating them with dignity, understanding how they process information differently and being in the moment with them.”

When a parent and Gen Z student is in the room, Hernandez said she has to relay the message to the Zer in a different way because they’re not speaking the same language as their parents.