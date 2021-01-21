Eagle Scout project tackled historic Stanardsville cemetery

A couple years ago, Gump participated in a 50-mile hike at a high-adventure base called High Knoll.

“Each day I’d hike and do a different activity,” he said. “I hiked to a range and I rode horses around; that was fun.”

Gump said he plans to study something with animals or botany in college.

Joann Powell said Troop 174 has plans to take on the cemetery as a perpetual service project to help keep the plant growth at bay.

Some of the overgrown boxwoods were completely covering grave stones, Gump said. Others had trees growing right next to stones that could topple the stones if allowed to continue to grow.

“The scouts did a beautiful job,” Eugene Powell said.

Unfortunately for the cemetery association, the only source of income comes from donations and a $50 internment fee from funeral homes when someone is buried. All the plots have already been purchased and there are roughly 768 sites. That leaves little funding to maintain the cemetery. It costs more than $300 a year just for the mowing of the grass.

Eugene Powell said it has been a struggle to find people to participate on the board, as well.