Dragon Dojo offers socially distant instruction

“I’ve been in various martial arts for about 38 years now,” Frye said. “Before moving to Greene, I ran a community outreach martial arts program in Chesapeake for 15 years. When I moved here, I propositioned Parks and Rec with doing the martial arts program … and they kind of shot it down because they didn’t have a location (indoors) so it would have to be at the park and if it rained you’d get rained on. That didn’t sound good under normal conditions.”

While the idea of a rain-or-shine outdoor class wasn’t terribly appealing in 2018, things are looking very different in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing restrictions on all group gatherings.

“Here we are two years later—there’s nothing going on, everybody’s crazy, and COVID … and I decided that we had to try to do something,” Frye said. “I thought, there has to be something that you could just go to the park and for either free or very cheap, be involved in it, look forward to it each week and get some physical activity involved as well. Parks and Rec thought it was a great idea so we got together and created the Karate in the Park program.”

As for what happened when it rained, Frye says they still held classes.