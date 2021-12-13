Do you have enough insurance to save the farm if something happens?

None of us wants to experience a fire or vehicle accident, but even when we’re focused on safety, they can happen. And before that happens, it’s a good idea to think about whether you have enough insurance to rebuild or replace if something happens to your home, automobile or farm.
Todd Feagans with the Virginia Farm Bureau’s Orange County office said it’s always a good idea to talk to your agent annually and when life circumstances change to be sure you’re covered.
“What I always tell people is that any major event that you have in life—whether it’s a purchase, a loss, a birth, an addition—notify your insurance company because they can, at the very least, make sure that the coverage you have is adequate,” Feagans said.
That applies to borrowing equipment from someone because if it were to break the cost will fall back onto the insured and that could cause a financial strain.
“Some people don’t necessarily want to see their insurance agent or insurance company representative every year, but the case of farming, I think it’s very important to have an ongoing dialogue,” Feagans said. “Some of my larger producers, I probably speak with them on an almost weekly basis because they have a lot of comings and goings and there are a lot of adjustments that go on with their policies. Others, maybe it’s every couple of years. A farm is a business and it’s a little different from a homeowners or auto policy. There are a lot of changes that take place and it’s important to make sure every contingency is covered and that you’re aware of what is and isn’t covered.”
Knowing what is and isn’t covered in your policy is a big one as Feagans said he’s heard from people over the years who were surprised when something wasn’t covered by their policy.
“Insurance is a menu,” he said. “You can kind of select what’s important to you and prioritize certain things. There has to be a conversation and an understanding of what is covered.”
Feagans said for those who only have liability insurance on an old vehicle need to know that if a deer hits it, repairing that vehicle is not going to be covered.
A lot of farmers have begun to use their property for agribusiness uses, such as wedding venues, farm tours, pick-your-own produce and so much more.
“Those types of uses typically require a specific business liability endorsement that would go on the farm policy,” Feagans said. “Any time someone is thinking about doing something different to their farm or property, it’s important that they notify their insurance company just to make sure they’re covered.”
Insurance agents also have a lot of knowledge about how to limit the potential for accidents, too, especially when dealing with businesses on farms and can offer up recommendations.
“I can say, ‘You may want to think about this’ or ‘This has happened before’ and often people are quite receptive to those suggestions,” he said. “And for a farm that’s a business, I think checking in needs to be annually and if something changes. It’s better to be safe than sorry.”
The recent spike in the cost of lumber, coupled with the rising costs of property in the region, show the need to make sure your insurance is up-to-date with the proper values and replacement costs.
“There is a report that goes into determining the values of replacement costs on houses or barn structures that insurance companies use and typically at your renewal there’s an inflation factor on there,” Feagans said. “However, sometimes inflation does out-pace usual cost increases and where that call to your insurance company could save you money in the long run.”
With recent updates to the regional flood maps (contact your county’s planning office for updated information if you haven’t yet), it’s important to know whether you need to add flood insurance to your property.
“A lot of times with flood insurance, the lender will kind of initiate that, but if you own your property outright you may not know you need it,” Feagans said. “If something is important to you, keeping an open dialogue with your company is important because the worst thing to have to tell you is, ‘Hey, that’s not covered,’ or ‘Hey, this is inadequate.’ As an agent you never want to have to say those words.”