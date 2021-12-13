Do you have enough insurance to save the farm if something happens?

None of us wants to experience a fire or vehicle accident, but even when we’re focused on safety, they can happen. And before that happens, it’s a good idea to think about whether you have enough insurance to rebuild or replace if something happens to your home, automobile or farm.

Todd Feagans with the Virginia Farm Bureau’s Orange County office said it’s always a good idea to talk to your agent annually and when life circumstances change to be sure you’re covered.

“What I always tell people is that any major event that you have in life—whether it’s a purchase, a loss, a birth, an addition—notify your insurance company because they can, at the very least, make sure that the coverage you have is adequate,” Feagans said.

That applies to borrowing equipment from someone because if it were to break the cost will fall back onto the insured and that could cause a financial strain.