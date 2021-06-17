Day reflects on 42 years caring for Greene’s children

Debbie Day’s second-grade class at Ruckersville Elementary School spent a beautiful “Beach Day” outside June 2, playing games and celebrating the end of another successful year. Just three days before the beginning of her official retirement, Day’s party of preference was one that included her beloved students—a given after 42 years of service to the community’s kids.
In 1979, 23 years old and freshly graduated from Longwood College, Day applied for the job as second-grade teacher with Greene County Primary School (now Nathanael Greene Primary)—then located where William Monroe Middle School is today. The elementary and middle schools were not yet built, and Ruckersville Elementary was still 20 years in the future. The county population was around one-third of what it is today.
“I did my student teaching in Fairfax County and decided I did not want to teach in a big county like that—I was tired of it,” Day said. “No one had ever heard of Greene County and I just decided—I saw it in the paper. … At the last minute I applied in Greene and I came down for the interview.”
Day’s dad was away on business, so she and her mom drove down from Northern Virginia to meet Greene County Public Schools’ administrators and take a tour of the county. On the way home, she told her mom she really liked it because she loved the country.
“And that night they called and offered me the job,” Day recalled. “They had a school board meeting that night and they called me at about eight or nine. My dad didn’t even know I had taken the job for a week … because that was before cell phones. So it was just pure luck, and then I fell in love with Greene.”
There were no apartments for rent in Greene County in 1979, so Day found an apartment in Charlottesville and later bought a house near Ruckersville.
For all but eight of the 42 years, Day has been at the helm of a second-grade classroom. When RES first opened, she taught third grade until a second-grade position became available.
“It just happened to be the grade that they had a job for when I was looking, and then I just fell in love with it,” she said. “I love this age; they’re still young enough that everything excites them—they believe in all the magic of everything. By third grade, they’re starting to get a little more mature, starting to get into all the social things … it’s just a really neat age.”
In the second month of Day’s first year, a gas main rupture triggered an explosion and fire at the Greene County Courthouse complex, about two blocks away.
“I was in the classroom with the big glass windows and it knocked me out of my chair at my desk,” Day recalled. “The percussion from the blast knocked me out of my chair. It didn’t seem to crack the windows or anything, but … I ended up on the floor—I remember that.”
In fact, the explosion took place just before payday, and the county vault burned, including paychecks for county employees. Day remembers calling her parents to see if they could help her if she was unable to pay rent on her new apartment; luckily, the accounting department came through and all the teachers were paid on time.
A lot has changed in Greene since 1979. In addition to new educational facilities and a population that has tripled, Day has been witness to the major flood of 1995 that stranded students at an after-school program at which Day was administrator; the blizzard of 1996, which saw schools closed for days and buses buried; and some of the first personal computers in Greene County schools.
“They eased them in—they brought one into the classroom and we had to take a professional development (class) on how to plug them in and how to start them and, you know the basics,” Day said. “It was many years ago, and the kids didn’t hardly get on them then—there weren’t enough. They maybe only had two or three computers in the whole school at first, and most of them were in the office for office work. Now, you look and starting in kindergarten they have tablets and computers, and they know how to turn them on and do everything better than I do, sometimes.”
Besides learning each new technology as it came along, education itself has changed a lot since 1979. The first Standards of Learning tests began in 1998.
“When I first started teaching here, I remember I asked, ‘What do we teach for units?’ and they said, ‘anything you want’,” Day recalled. “Of course now we have pacing guides and we have to hold to them, so that’s good. But I do think there’s a little too much pressure on these younger kids with the testing … but that’s a problem for every school—that’s not a Greene County problem.”
Susan Field, RES kindergarten teacher, worked with Day for one year at the primary school and has been with her since RES opened in 1998.
“Debbie is a kind, caring and loving teacher; she always has the greatest activities for her kiddos to do,” Field said. “She plans wonderful days filled with fun and learning, always puts her students first and goes above and beyond. She helped me when it came time to teach oviparous (egg-laying) animals—Ms. Day had the animals to share and view. Who needs a stinky old pond somewhere when we can have an onsite field trip? I will miss our conversations and discussions of the old days.”
When you’ve been teaching in a small county for several decades, it’s inevitable that you will eventually begin to see the children of former students in your classroom.
“I think I’ve taught half the county,” said Day, who has seen many children of former students over the years. “I always said I would have to retire before I get the grandkids of kids I’ve had, which I’m probably very close to that. Another one of our second-grade teachers, Lindsey McDaniel—I taught her in second grade and now she’s one of my teammates that’s here teaching second grade with me. … You know you’ve had a good career when you end up working beside someone you taught.”
“I tell (Day) this all the time, but she was one of my favorite teachers,” McDaniel said last week. “She was why I wanted to become a teacher, because she just made learning so much fun. What I love most about her, as a student and as a co-worker just seeing her teach, is she really does make every student feel like her favorite student.”
McDaniel began teaching in first grade at RES 11 years ago and moved up to second grade in 2017. Although it was coincidence that brought them to teach the same grade level in the same school, she says it has been an honor to teach beside her former teacher.
“I was a student who had a really hard time paying attention and she was just always so patient with me and loving; and I see that as she teaches her students,” McDaniel said. “She really does just treat every learner like they are the best—no matter what background they have or what challenges they bring, she just treats them as special and unique as they are and they respect her for that. They want to do well and learn and grow, because they know that she creates a trusting environment for them.”
McDaniel said she will really miss having Day in school next year, but that she hopes to continue to grow as an educator by following her example.
“She’s just so creative and fun and she does things outside of the box, like she makes every holiday an amazing event,” she said. “She always has some tricks up her sleeve, and the things that she is able to accomplish in that room are amazing. Things have changed a lot since she’s been teaching, and she has handled every technology hurdle with grace.
“I feel like she has always been a very positive light in the world of teaching, because she truly does love her job—absolutely adores every student she has,” McDaniel continued. “She loves teaching down to her core, so it is really nice ... on those days where you really struggle, she brings you back to why you’re here.”
When it comes to struggling and learning new technology, 2020 was perhaps one of the most challenging years for educators due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the mitigation strategies and virtual learning models implemented in school buildings across the world. Day emphasized that her retirement had nothing to do with the challenges of the pandemic and that it was just the right time for her.
“I could have probably retired before this year, but I’m so glad I didn’t,” said Day, who will be 65 in August. “It was very scary, especially at my age. And my mother is still alive—she’s 87 and I had to consider that. I haven’t really been able to spend a lot of time with her because, being around the children, I could carry (COVID-19) to her. It was a decision we kind of made together, that I was going to do one more year, and that meant that I couldn’t see her but through a window … but I’m glad I did it because the fear has dissipated. As you can see, these are normal happy children—and that’s what they should be. And hopefully it’ll get even better before next year.”
Day’s mom relocated to Greene County years ago, after her husband passed away. Day said she’s looking forward to spending more time with her now that school is out for the summer and some of the COVID restrictions have been lifted.
“My mother—both my parents, really—were very much into supporting education,” Day said. “So when I said I never get to the laminator, my mom got me a laminator. Family support and community support like this—another reason I never left Greene is you cannot work with a better group of people. I taught and I volunteered before I became a teacher, and people here bind together. When you need something, they’re there—it is really a phenomenal thing. … It’s been this way since I started teaching.”
After 42 years of pacing the schools’ cement floors, Day said her hips and knees aren’t what they once were.
“I am much slower, but you know … the kids just jump in and do,” she said. “The other day they said to me, ‘if you don’t retire, we’ll do all your grading for you.’ We were over there eating and I said I needed to go get my clipboard; three of them jumped up and said ‘I’ll get it.’ They pitch in and help—they know we’ve had a good day and now we need to help clean up. Kindness and responsibility, those are the biggest things; that’s what we should be teaching.”
Day said teaching is absolutely an act of love and has nothing to do with the money.
“Someone who’s never taught, they’ll say to me, ‘I don’t know how you can do this for so many years’,” Day said. “When you love it, and you know this is what you were born to do, then it’s not hard at all.”
As for a favorite memory, Day says it’s impossible to pick just one.
“Every day I have a new favorite memory; but if I had to pick a category of favorite memories, it’s when I hear about the success of one of my students,” she said. “Like last night, when I posted (on Facebook) that this would be my last event, I had students I had taught that are in the Merchant Marines now and are CEOs of companies answer me and tell me about things they remembered like this that we did … and to me that means more than anything. Those are the good memories—that they still have memories of school being fun.”
Dana Eastman, a retired teacher of 31 years who has been volunteering teaching sign language to Day’s class for the past five, first met Day when one of her grandchildren was in Day’s class.
“I’ve been in the school system 47 years now … and in all those years, I have worked with two master teachers; this is one of them,” Eastman said. “Ms. Day is phenomenal and I’m so glad that one of my grandchildren had her and every class I’ve helped her with over the last five years, it’s just been amazing the things she does. These are her children, and she loves every one of them … she is the only one that I would totally trust with every single child in the world.”
