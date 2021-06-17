Day reflects on 42 years caring for Greene’s children

When it comes to struggling and learning new technology, 2020 was perhaps one of the most challenging years for educators due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the mitigation strategies and virtual learning models implemented in school buildings across the world. Day emphasized that her retirement had nothing to do with the challenges of the pandemic and that it was just the right time for her.

“I could have probably retired before this year, but I’m so glad I didn’t,” said Day, who will be 65 in August. “It was very scary, especially at my age. And my mother is still alive—she’s 87 and I had to consider that. I haven’t really been able to spend a lot of time with her because, being around the children, I could carry (COVID-19) to her. It was a decision we kind of made together, that I was going to do one more year, and that meant that I couldn’t see her but through a window … but I’m glad I did it because the fear has dissipated. As you can see, these are normal happy children—and that’s what they should be. And hopefully it’ll get even better before next year.”

Day’s mom relocated to Greene County years ago, after her husband passed away. Day said she’s looking forward to spending more time with her now that school is out for the summer and some of the COVID restrictions have been lifted.