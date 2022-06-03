Culpeper Soil and Water announces Grazing Field Day

The Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting an upcoming field day to highlight grazing management, fencing and water system design and infrastructure, and explore conservation program opportunities.

The evening field event will be Thursday, June 16, from 4-7 p.m. at Lakota Ranch, located at 9272 Big Horn Road, Remington, Virginia 22734.

Lakota Ranch, located on the banks of the Rappahannock River, is home to the oldest and most prominent Devon beef cattle herd in the country. With a rich family history in agriculture and livestock production, the Engh’s have long been recognized for the grass-fed beef produced by their Devon cattle and for the quality of the cattle themselves.

Recently, Jeremy Engh was named Virginia’s 2022 Outstanding Forage Producer of the Year by the Virginia Forage and Grassland Council in January. This award is presented to an outstanding producer who has implemented advanced forage and grazing management practices, enhanced forage quality, greater profitability, better wildlife habitat, and improved soil and water resources.

This multi-generational farm specializes in grass-fed cattle and has participated in several conservation programs over the years to help achieve their goals.

This event is free and includes a meal. Preregistration is required for planning purposes. Please call (540) 825-8591 to register.