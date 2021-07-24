County-wide broadband internet on the horizon

The challenges to bringing broadband service to the whole of Greene County were frustrating to all residents, businesses and leaders long before the coronavirus pandemic hit last spring, bringing education and workplaces into the home virtually.
There has been some good news on the front recently and the Greene County Board of Supervisors heard more about it at its July 13 meeting.
In February, the supervisors OK’d the extension of a tower on Lydia Mountain to add Beam high-speed internet from Shentel and it’s since been added, said At-Large Supervisor Dale Herring.
“I’ve heard plenty of people who are starting to use that service,” Herring said.
Greene County Director of Planning and Zoning Administrator Jim Frydl said Shentel has plans to add the service to a tower near Carpenter Mill Road, as well.
“It offers a four-mile radius around that tower and will cover Matthew Mill, Carpenters Mill and areas around those roads,” Frydl said.
Beam internet service is similar to wireless service for cellular phones except the box is attached to the home.
“We’ve had it a week and a half and it’s amazing,” said Michael Kilpatrick. “We hit 52 (megabytes) down and 8 (megabytes) up today.”
Kilpatrick lives off Middle River Road near Kinderhook.
“The technician said we are served by the Lydia Mountain Tower, which is about 3.5 miles away (on a straight line),” he said. “It’s absolutely life changing.”
Frydl also talked about other options that might be coming to Greene County residents. Supervisors approved a memorandum of understanding a bit over a month ago regarding the possible partnership with Central Virginia Electric Cooperative’s Firefly broadband service, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative and Dominion Energy. At first the proposal was for Quinque west for Firefly, Frydl said, but recently talk would have it covering the entire county. Frydl said they are working toward submitting a Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) grant application by the end of this month for several counties in Central Virginia.
“VATI has put the word out that larger areas and regional concepts will be viewed much more highly,” Frydl said.
Herring added that Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission has agreed to serve as the lead applicants who would administer the grant dollars.
Also earlier this year, the supervisors approved a resolution allowing FiberLync to cross the county line from Orange County to provide broadband options for homes in the Greene Landing subdivision off Wilhoits Mill Road. FIberLync is an internet service provider owned and operated by the Orange County Broadband Authority.
Frydl said FiberLync is looking to submit an application for a Department of Commerce grant that would cover many more households in eastern Greene County.
“This would be a great opportunity for all these homes,” Frydl said.
The supervisors unanimously approved July 13 a resolution of support for the FiberLync grant application.
Frydl said there are two others who have approached the county saying they plan to apply for VATI dollars to cover all of Greene, as well, but asked to remain anonymous. Once applications are submitted, they become public documents.
“The past two years that I’ve been involved in this, we’ve begged, borrowed and pleaded to get somebody to come in just a small area,” Frydl said. “And then we have three different companies that want to cover very large areas and at least two applications that are looking absolute. But to temper expectations, these are all applications—they still have to go through and be awarded.”
Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Martin (Stanardsville) said these are coming at the right time.
“I want to thank Mr. Frydl and his office, the broadband committee and especially Dale Herring, and Mr. (Mark) Taylor and the leadership he’s provided because it’s happening,” Martin said. “We don’t know when it’s all going to happen, but it is happening.”
Taylor said VATI guidelines show scoring is based significantly on the number of (homes or businesses) per mile.
“The good news is some of these regional grants are one application for multiple areas,” Herring said. “One thing Mr. Frydl did not mention, is each of these providers will probably come back and say this has been out of match” and the county may need to provide matching funds to make it happen.
On Friday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said he plans to use $700 million in American Rescue Plan funds, of the total $4.3 billion in federal dollars available to the commonwealth, to bring universal broadband to Virginia by 2024.
“It’s time to close the digital divide in our commonwealth and treat internet service like the 21st century necessity that it is—not just a luxury for some but an essential utility for all,” Northam said. “The pandemic has reinforced how important high-quality broadband is for health, education and economic opportunity and we cannot afford to leave any community behind.”
Since 2018, Virginia has awarded about $124 million in broadband grants that have connected more than 140,000 homes, businesses and community anchors, according to a release from the governor.