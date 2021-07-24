County-wide broadband internet on the horizon

Frydl said FiberLync is looking to submit an application for a Department of Commerce grant that would cover many more households in eastern Greene County.

“This would be a great opportunity for all these homes,” Frydl said.

The supervisors unanimously approved July 13 a resolution of support for the FiberLync grant application.

Frydl said there are two others who have approached the county saying they plan to apply for VATI dollars to cover all of Greene, as well, but asked to remain anonymous. Once applications are submitted, they become public documents.

“The past two years that I’ve been involved in this, we’ve begged, borrowed and pleaded to get somebody to come in just a small area,” Frydl said. “And then we have three different companies that want to cover very large areas and at least two applications that are looking absolute. But to temper expectations, these are all applications—they still have to go through and be awarded.”

Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Martin (Stanardsville) said these are coming at the right time.