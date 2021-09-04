Copper Poppy celebrates grand opening all weekend

Last weekend, The Copper Poppy Antiques in Ruckersville celebrated its grand opening with a full weekend of in-store deals, raffle prize drawings, author and artist meetings and face painting for the kids—as well as food and drink provided by local bakeries and food trucks such as The 106.

On Friday, Aug. 27, the Greene Chamber of Commerce held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony outside the store to officially launch the new business as a chamber member in the county.

“Tourism is a huge industry in Greene County; last year alone, $8.1 million was brought into the county with just the lodging—that does not count all of the restaurants,” said Director of Economic Development and Tourism Alan Yost. “We always talk ab out the restaurants and the gas stations, but the antique shops are significant—one of our key industries that we target in Greene. Even though we’re going to lose a lot of square footage on the corner of 29 and 33 next month, this hopefully will keep the solid foundation of antiques going in Ruckersville.”

Owners Chip and Sally Taylor were on hand to greet visitors, pass out cake from Chandler’s Bakery and greet the many local businesses who joined in the event by donating raffle prize drawings or setting up booths in the shop.