Copper Poppy antique store opens in Ruckersville

By this time next year, the iconic “red barn” known as Country Store Antiques will no longer define the Route 29 / Route 33 intersection in Ruckersville. For Chip and Sally Taylor of The Copper Poppy, the looming demolition of the Country Store meant decision time for their small antique store business—and the couple decided the time was ripe to strike out on their own. The Copper Poppy now occupies the old Boot’vil location at 8633A Seminole Trail, between Little Ceasar’s and the Trail Motel.

Chip Taylor says the decision to take over the new building was guided by a touch of fate. After Sally saw an online listing for a location that turned out to have been turned into a car dealership, the couple had parked in the adjoining lot and happened to notice the empty store front right next to Thangz & Stuff. Knowing that Boot’vil had moved and that the store must be vacant, Chip called up the Boot’vil owner to get the number for the landlord.

“Twenty-five minutes later we were talking to him here and looking around … and then we turn and we see that over the door as we go to walk out,” Chip said, pointing to a large painting over the doors depicting the Country Store Antiques building with a backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains and “Greene County, Virginia” painted in flowing script. The owner of Boot’vil had the painting done years ago.