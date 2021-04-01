Community rallies around students

This spring, YDC is also piloting a mentoring program where it pairs volunteers from the high school with kids who may need someone to talk to. The mentoring is also all-virtual, of course.

“Many of our families were worried about their kids having someone to confide in,” Alley said. “Many of our families that we work with are single-parent homes—I would say at least 75%—and so one of the requests that we’ve received from some of our families is something like a big sister/big brother-type program. We have some juniors and seniors from the high school that have volunteered with YDC before … that are working with 10 of our YDC students just communicating through text and emails and FaceTime. It can be a lonely time for some of our students and this has really had some positive feedback from some families.”

Alley is associate pastor for Spring Hill Baptist Church and says the YDC volunteers have had fantastic support from many area churches as well as Feeding Greene Inc. and the Region Ten counseling staff.

“Every once in a while we’ll drop off a box and you get to see them—you’ll get to see mom or the kids come out and grab the box and you can say hello to them and it’s just kind of like a reunion,” Alley said. “As you can tell, I really miss it, so I’ll be glad when we can hopefully meet again and get back together.”