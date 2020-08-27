Color and texture captured on film with Bobie Burwell

“There is no blue without yellow and without orange.” –Vincent Van Gogh
Photographer Bobie Burwell, of Stanardsville, has a passion for color and texture, just like her favorite artist, Vincent Van Gogh.
Born in Louisiana and with a degree in fine arts from the University of Southern Mississippi, this self-proclaimed “Southern Belle” credits her grandmother for her love of art and nature.
“My grandmother was a fabulous gardener—my mother’s mother—and I got the love of gardening from her, and the love of flowers,” Burwell said. “And what better source of color, texture, shape than flowers? So that’s really where I began and then it’s kind of morphed into other things, but I’m drawn by the color and texture of things and how they relate to their surroundings.”
With large framed images throughout her Stanardsville home ranging from landscapes and flowers to industrial scenes, coastlines and a close-up of an antique car engine, Burwell’s love of color is evident, as is her passion for travel.
A career in banking as a sales manager and later a second career as a personal trainer may not have inspired Burwell’s artwork, but they certainly helped to finance the travels that led to many of her favorite pieces.
“My career as a personal trainer has been my fun job,” she said. “Banking was not my fun job, and it was all-consuming, so when I could get home and get away on the weekends or go traveling—which we’ve traveled all over the world and I’ve got pictures from everywhere—it was my escape into a whole new world; leave all that banking and stress behind.”
Burwell got her first “serious” camera in college but said she prefers to plan her photography excursions as she does not like to carry her camera everywhere and prefers not to leave it in the car. If she is out running errands and happens across something photo-worthy, she will make a note to return with camera in tow to capture the image later.
“My first digital camera was a Konika Minolta, which don’t make cameras anymore,” she said. “And then I went to the Daikon; that was a big step up in both price and megapixels… most of my images that you will see have been taken with that camera. And then last year (my husband) and I went on a Danube cruise and I said, ‘I’m not carrying that big Daikon camera’ … so I bought a little cigarette-box-sized camera.”
Burwell retired from banking in 2014, which is when she and her husband made the decision to relocate to Virginia.
“We were living in New Jersey and we knew retirement was fast approaching, so we had many conversations about what it would look like and decided it would either be near the beach or in the mountains,” Burwell said.
With family nearby in Virginia Beach and two nieces attending James Madison University in Harrisonburg, the couple visited many times before deciding on just the perfect spot to build their modern home off of Route 810 with views of the mountains.
With her background in classical art, Burwell was hesitant at first to try her hand at digital photography.
“Of course, my first camera was film and I loved it—absolutely loved it,” she said. “I went to digital kicking and screaming; I thought no photographer worth their weight in salt is going to shoot digital, right? Well, finally I just kind of had to and it was a revelation. It was almost a totally different art style. Film photography is one thing and digital photography is quite another.”
One of the main differences in digital photography is the ability to take as many photos as you like and pick and choose the best ones later. With film, you can never quite know how an image is going to turn out until the film is developed, and taking multiple shots requires a great deal of film, which can be expensive and time-consuming.
“I did take a photography class in college and at that point, it was all in black and white,” Burwell said. “That was very interesting, and you got some time in the darkroom; I really enjoyed that, which is probably why I love digital today. Because the digital darkroom of course is a computer, and you can do all kinds of amazing things after you’ve captured your image. You can destroy the image and still call it photography—just really distort it and all kinds of stuff, but you can also keep the image true and still do some incredible things.”
The ongoing pandemic has canceled Burwell’s summer travel plans for 2020, but has also given her added time to work on sorting through images and digitally editing some of her previous work.
“We were supposed to be in Scotland end of May early June this year and of course we were not, so [COVID-19] has hampered my photography because I didn’t get to take the pictures of Scotland,” said Burwell, who hopes to reschedule the trip for 2021. “But it gave me time as I said to sit in front of the computer and go through some of the more recent images that I have taken that I hadn’t had a chance to deal with.”
Earlier this year, Burwell was in Birmingham, Ala., where she visited the Sloss Furnace. A national historic landmark, the furnace was once the largest manufacturer of pig iron in the world and stands as a monument to the Industrial Revolution of the late 19th century.
“The furnace is incredible and I took hundreds of pictures,” Burwell said. “So while I’ve been home having lots of time on my hands, I went through all of those images and picked out the ones that I thought were good and wanted to do something with and got them the way that I liked them, and then I had one printed.”
While early in the pandemic, Burwell was part of a local effort to make masks for Greene Family Medicine, Greene Care Clinic, Jefferson Area Board for Aging, the Lafayette Inn and many family and friends (she has made more than 175 so far), she has also been keeping busy with painting, colored pencil doodles and building projects out of Legos including a replica of the London Bridge.
Burwell will officially be retiring from her second career in September, and she looks forward to continuing to explore the riot of color and texture in the world around her, and to being able to travel again in the future.
Burwell sells her photography online and through art shows and has also sold to businesses and interior designers over the years.
You can view more of Burwell’s work at bgburwellphotography.com.
