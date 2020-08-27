Color and texture captured on film with Bobie Burwell

“There is no blue without yellow and without orange.” –Vincent Van Gogh

Photographer Bobie Burwell, of Stanardsville, has a passion for color and texture, just like her favorite artist, Vincent Van Gogh.

Born in Louisiana and with a degree in fine arts from the University of Southern Mississippi, this self-proclaimed “Southern Belle” credits her grandmother for her love of art and nature.

“My grandmother was a fabulous gardener—my mother’s mother—and I got the love of gardening from her, and the love of flowers,” Burwell said. “And what better source of color, texture, shape than flowers? So that’s really where I began and then it’s kind of morphed into other things, but I’m drawn by the color and texture of things and how they relate to their surroundings.”

With large framed images throughout her Stanardsville home ranging from landscapes and flowers to industrial scenes, coastlines and a close-up of an antique car engine, Burwell’s love of color is evident, as is her passion for travel.

A career in banking as a sales manager and later a second career as a personal trainer may not have inspired Burwell’s artwork, but they certainly helped to finance the travels that led to many of her favorite pieces.

“My career as a personal trainer has been my fun job,” she said. “Banking was not my fun job, and it was all-consuming, so when I could get home and get away on the weekends or go traveling—which we’ve traveled all over the world and I’ve got pictures from everywhere—it was my escape into a whole new world; leave all that banking and stress behind.”